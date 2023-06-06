Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CTO Realty Growth: One Of The Few Investable REITs Out There

Jun. 06, 2023 12:38 PM ETCTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO)1 Comment
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Summary

  • Although most REITs remain in trouble, CTO Realty Growth, Inc. possesses the necessary characteristics to outperform the market.
  • Diminishing credit spreads and more predictable inflation could result in tailwinds for best-in-class cyclical REITs such as CTO.
  • A recent acquisition with an upper-end going-in cap rate and a new bond origination are among the key short-term catalysts for CTO Realty Growth.
  • According to the NAVPS model, CTO Realty Growth is undervalued. In addition, the REIT's dividend reputation plays into the "bird in hand" theory.
New commercial building construction site with contractor in foreground

fstop123/E+ via Getty Images

Real Estate Investment Trusts ("REITs") situated in the United States have underperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) by approximately 10% during the past year, which should not be a surprise as factors such as rising credit

VBN

U.S. 5-YEAR CDS Premiums (worldgovernmentbonds.com)

VBN

U.S. Inflation Rates (Trading Economics)

VBN

U.S. Consumer Sentiment (Trading Economics)

VBN

CTO Realty Growth

VBN

CTO Realty Growth

VBN

NAVPS Valuation (CTO Realty Growth)

VBN

CTO's dividend growth (CTO Realty Growth)

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Discover Portfolio Management Guidance

Quantitative Fund & Research Firm with a Qualitative Overlay.

Coverage: Global Equities, Fixed Income, ETFs, and REITs.

Methods: Factor Analysis, Fundamental, Valuation, Street Gossip, and Common Sense.

Our work on Seeking Alpha consists of independent research and not financial advice.



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

