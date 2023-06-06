fstop123/E+ via Getty Images

Real Estate Investment Trusts ("REITs") situated in the United States have underperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) by approximately 10% during the past year, which should not be a surprise as factors such as rising credit spreads, an unstable interest rate environment, and softening consumer sentiment have all dented the hopes of many cyclical assets.

In spite of our ongoing concerns about the REIT space, we believe there is an outlier amongst the pack that could outperform in the coming quarters. The outlier I have just mentioned is CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO).

Let us delve into a deeper discussion to find out why CTO Realty stands a chance to outperform the broader financial markets.

Market-Based Talking Points

Before assessing CTO's operational results, it must be re-emphasized that a REIT is a market-traded security and not a tangible real estate asset. Therefore, above all else, we need to have a look at the market-based influencing factors to garner an understanding of the incoming investor appetite for retail-driven REITs like CTO Realty Growth.

Let's start with a few positives.

The fair prices of exchange-traded real estate equity, such as equity REITs and CTO in particular, are inversely related to risk premiums such as future interest rates, credit spreads, inflation uncertainty, liquidity risk, and counterparty risk.

Interest Rates and Credit Spreads

Based on the available data, we have yet to experience steepening of long-term U.S. par rates and a softening of short-term rates. This means the market still expects a recession, which is bad for real estate. Nevertheless, CDS premiums suggest that credit spreads (the difference between the risk of corporate and treasury bonds) are tapering, which somewhat phases out some of the risks conveyed by par rates.

U.S. 5-YEAR CDS Premiums (worldgovernmentbonds.com)

Inflation

There is a misconception about REIT performance and inflation. Sure, tangible property owners can escalate their rents and mark up their valuations whenever inflation occurs. However, REITs are exchange-traded products, meaning above-normal inflation accompanied by inflation uncertainty can compress valuations due to higher risk premiums.

Fortunately, U.S. inflation has started tapering, and more importantly, inflation uncertainty has diminished. Thus, CTO Realty will likely experience a lower risk premium in due course.

U.S. Inflation Rates (Trading Economics)

Consumer Sentiment and Retail Spending

Lastly, consumer sentiment in the U.S. has continued to diminish amid fears of a recession, leading to a drift toward household saving and lower household spending. Although we think the lower-positioned REITs will suffer from weak sentiment, CTO Realty hosts tenants with robust market positions, allowing for non-cyclical sales. In addition, and as discussed later in the article, CTO has long-duration lease terms, which might phase out much of the growing risk surrounding consumer sentiment.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment (Trading Economics)

Market-Based Conclusion

Market-based data suggests that certain risk premiums have improved from a year ago. Although many of the mentioned market-based risks are still disadvantageous to REITs, market leaders such as CTO Realty Growth might part from the pack in coming quarters, providing investors with an investable asset.

CTO's Operational Analysis

Dominant Strategy

Salient Features

There are numerous attractions to CTO Realty Growth. For us, the three primary attractions are: 1) The aim to capitalize on regions with PROJECTED outsized growth; 2) Favorable lease terms with numerous net leases and long-duration agreements; and 3) Existing big-time tenants as key anchors.

A look at the base rent composition affirms my previous statement. The REIT owns properties that are situated in regions with high household incomes. Moreover, the properties are based in areas with dense and growing populations.

CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty's portfolio size has been trimmed (based on a unitary measure) since 2019, and its occupancy is at a net decrease. Needless to say that both of these factors are of concern. Nevertheless, the REIT has managed to dilute its rental concentration by contracting its top tenant percentage to 5% in Q1 2023, from 12% in 2019. In our view, this significantly de-risks the REIT.

Furthermore, the net annualized base rent has surged in the past five quarters, owing to both real rates of growth and inflation across the REIT's properties.

CTO Realty Growth

A more detailed dive into the portfolio conveys more positive ground truth.

CTO has 15 multi-tenant properties that coalesce to a weighted average lease term of 4.7 years. In the past year, the company's multi-tenant portfolio slumped in net operating income by approximately 2%; however, this might be transient, as CTO's management states that growth is anticipated to reignite between 1% and 4% in the coming year. We support the argument as an interest rate pivot and a possible return-to-office (10.2% of base rent) scenario are significant tailwinds.

Lastly, CTO owns eight single-tenant properties with an average remaining lease duration of 5.3 years. Some of the portfolio's notable tenants include Fidelity (5% annual base rent), Daytona Beach Restaurant Portfolio (1% of annual base rent), and Sable Pavilion (2% of annual base rent). Most of CTO's single-tenants are offices, and although offices have experienced significant headwinds in the past few years, they generally run on longer-term, hardline lease terms, making them stable sources of income, providing that they have reputable lessees.

Acquisitions & Divestitures

According to CTO's latest financial supplement:

"During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company acquired one 6,000 square foot property within the 28,100 square foot retail portion of Phase II of The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford, Georgia for a purchase price of $3.3 million and a going-in cap rate of 7.2%."

In our view, the going-in cap rate is adequate and could add value to CTO's portfolio, given that its existing cap rates range between 6.25% and 7.25%. Moreover, the going-out cap rate on these properties might be higher as multi-year high-risk premiums subside.

Furthermore, CTO took advantage of the interest rate environment in the past three months by originating a mortgage of $15 million, secured by Founders Square property located in Dallas. The mortgage is fixed at 8.75% and set to add value in the coming years via "other income," which will eventually flow into net operating income.

Relative Valuation & Dividends

A look at the REIT's NAVPS (net asset value per share) implies that it is in undervalued territory. For those wondering, I used the formula below to arrive at my conclusion.

(Implied Asset Value - Debt)/Shares Outstanding = ($1.052 billion - $467 million)/22.701 million = $25.77 per share.

Current share price = $16.59 at the time of writing this article.

The NAVPS valuation metric is suitable for investors that believe REIT valuations should not be confined to their real estate assets. The formula considers all monetizable assets and contra liabilities, allowing for a holistic analysis.

A drawback of the formula is that it relies on accounting laws and certain market-based values, which are easily manipulated. Nevertheless, NAVPS is a useful indicator of a REITs fair value.

NAVPS Valuation (CTO Realty Growth)

Furthermore, carry returns need to be considered as this REIT hosts a reputation as a consistent dividend payer. As per its latest quarterly report, CTO Realty Growth has paid dividends for 47 consecutive years. At a payout ratio of 81% and an annualized cash dividend yield of 9.5%, it must be conceded that this REIT provides investors with an excellent income-based opportunity.

CTO's dividend growth (CTO Realty Growth)

Final Word

Although its entirety was not covered in our analysis, CTO Realty Growth, Inc.'s current framework suggests that it is a good investment for investors seeking exposure to real estate investment trusts. Although risk premiums remain elevated, recent easing in credit risk and inflation provides room for best-in-class REITs to outperform the broader financial markets. In addition, from an idiosyncratic vantage point, CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a few inflection points on the horizon.