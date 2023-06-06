Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CSX Corporation (CSX) UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference Transcript

Jun. 06, 2023 11:46 AM ETCSX Corporation (CSX)
CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference June 6, 2023 8:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Boone - Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Tom Wadewitz - UBS

Tom Wadewitz

All right. Good morning, everyone. My name is Tom Wadewitz. I cover the freight transports for UBS. It's a pleasure for me to welcome you to the conference. And also to have CSX with us today, we have Kevin Boone, who's head of marketing for CSX and looking forward to his comments on markets and all the great things happening at CSX.

Kevin, thanks for joining us. I don't know if you want to make any initial comments and then I can just kind of jump into some questions. Happy to take questions from the audience. You can -- I think the easiest way is submitting through the app. And I can see them. I think we can do raising hands as well. But Kevin, thanks joining us. And yes, go ahead.

Kevin Boone

No, I’m incredibly excited to be here. A lot of exciting things that we're doing at CSX that I'm sure you've heard about. That I'm sure we'll get into in our conversation today. As we look at the market today, a lot of crosscurrents, a lot of uncertainty in the macro environment.

We are pretty proud of what we're doing. Consistent with our guidance with low single digit RTM growth this year. Despite some of the headwinds that we see, IDP growth is expected to be down this year.

So all in all, with our merchandise business leading the way along with coal and intermodal obviously has been weaker, but we've seen stability in that market. So really proud of the team. Really proud of what the service side has started to do that

