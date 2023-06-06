Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 06, 2023 11:48 AM ETOrion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.95K Followers

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Q4 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call June 6, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill Jones - Investor Relations, CATALYST GLOBAL LLC

Mike Jenkins - Chief Executive Officer

Per Brodin - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Stine - Craig-Hallum

Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainwright

Alex Rygiel - B. Riley Securities

Andrew Shapiro - Lawndale Capital Management

Operator

Good morning, everyone. And welcome to the Orion Energy Systems Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After some prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Bill Jones, Investor Relations, to begin.

Bill Jones

Thank you and good morning. Mike Jenkins, Orion's CEO, will open today's call to provide perspective on Orion's current business and outlook. Per Brodin, Orion's CFO, will then review the company's Q4 and full-year results, financial position and other matters and then we'll take investor questions. A replay of the call will be posted to the Investor Relations section of Orion's website at orionlighting.com.

Remarks that follow and answers to questions may include statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally include words such as anticipate, believe, expect or similar words. Additionally, any statements that describe future plans, objectives, goals and outlook are also forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks that could cause actual results to be materially different than currently expected. Such risks include, among others matters, items that the company has described in its press release issued this morning as well as in its SEC filings. Except as described therein, the company disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements that are made as of

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.