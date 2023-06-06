Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Inditex: Best-In-Class Retailer But Now Priced At A Premium

Jun. 06, 2023 1:07 PM ETIndustria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (IDEXF), IDEXY
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.08K Followers

Summary

  • Inditex continues to execute strongly through a challenging retail environment in Europe.
  • The mid-term outlook could prove more challenging, however, without Russia and China tailwinds.
  • Having already outperformed by a wide margin over the last year, the stock screens expensively at current levels.

Zara shop in Brussels, Belgium

J2R

Since I last covered the stock, Inditex (OTCPK:IDEXF), the leading European apparel retailer (primarily through its Zara format), has been a clear winner. If recent commentary is any indication, the company again looks poised for a strong

Chart
Data by YCharts

Balance Sheet Trend

Inditex

Cash Flow Trend

Inditex

US Growth Outlook

Inditex

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.08K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.