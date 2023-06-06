The Magnificent Seven Or The Mediocre Seven?

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment

This week, Jim Cramer pointed out a group of stocks he called the Magnificent Seven. These are Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), Tesla (TSLA), and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL). Jim has a tendency to be the master of the obvious, these stocks make up a huge part of the NASDAQ 100 and the S&P 500 and have generated all of the return in the S&P 500 this year. These seven stocks are up 53% year to date, while the remaining 493 are flat. A big part of the recent gains in these names is from a surge into anything related to artificial intelligence (AI) and now people are talking about these stocks being in a bubble similar to the dot.com bubble. I would argue that these stocks are extended, but that's where the similarities end. Many of the stocks in the dot.com bubble weren't real companies, they just put a dot.com at the end of their name and had a website, but there was no real substance, and they are no longer with us. These seven names are real companies, with real products, and real earnings. With or without AI, they would be important. So, I don't expect any of them to go to zero. However, I do believe that we have seen a perfect storm that has led to this recent leg of gains, and that may not be sustainable. The perfect storm was as follows:

Nvidia Earnings: Nvidia earnings and their forward guidance really kicked this off. Investors have been talking about AI all year, but Nvidia's earnings really knocked the cover off the ball and brought this issue to the forefront.

Fed Pause: The Fed started leaking hints that they would likely pause interest rate increases at their next meeting. Up until that, markets had forecasted a strong chance of a rate increase. The Fed has gone out of their way to explain that a pause is just that, and they could continue raising rates, but I think the markets will deal with that when it comes.

Strong Jobs Numbers: The jobs report on Friday blew it out of the park. You could make an argument that it means the Fed will have to keep rates higher for longer, but you could also make the case that the Fed may be right about a soft landing.

Value Stock Underperformance: Value stocks have been underperforming, forcing money managers into these seven names.

We are now sitting at a point of historic proportions. Jonathan Krinsky put out a piece this weekend where he noted that the weekly RSI of the NASDAQ 100 is over 71, while the weekly RSI of the Dow Jones Industrial Average is under 54. In the last 30 years that has happened just 5 times, with three of those times (1999, 2000, and 2007) not ending well. According to Citigroup, long positions in NASDAQ 100 futures are the highest they have been in three years.

Is now the time to buy the Magnificent Seven?

So given all this, is now the time to buy the Magnificent Seven? Doubtful. With the positive catalysts now behind us, there is not a lot that could fuel a continued rise in these stocks. Earnings for these names have passed. So we are not going to get something like the NVDA guidance to push things higher. After the next FOMC meeting, which will likely be a pause, we will be watching the next one, which the market expects to be a raise. Now that the debt ceiling is behind us, the Treasury has to refill its coffers. This could drain liquidity out of the marketplace. Rates have been going up. This is normally not good for tech stocks. Lastly, VIX is near the lows from June 2021, which was way before the Fed pivoted on inflation and started raising rates. VIX tends to be mean reverting.

Bottom line

Do we expect the Magnificent Seven to repeat the gains they made in the first half of the year in the second half? We don't. We believe that while a soft landing is possible, a recession is much more likely. We also believe that while the Fed will probably pause this meeting, they will raise the next. We also don't believe they will be lowering interest rates any time soon. Unless they break something, of course, which isn't bullish. Friday was an interesting day as we saw a rotation out of growth stocks into value stocks. Names like Caterpillar were up 7%. This didn't feel like a one-day wonder move and is something that needs to be watched.

These stocks have been the Magnificent Seven during the first half of the year, but we expect them to be the Mediocre Seven during the second half.