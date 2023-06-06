Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Copa Holdings: Achieving Stable Annual Return With Potential For Further Expansion

Jun. 06, 2023 1:29 PM ETCopa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)
The Beginner Investor
Summary

  • Copa Airlines is projected to double its revenue by 2028 through an expansion plan involving the addition of 66 more airplanes to its fleet.
  • The intrinsic value of the stock indicates a price target of $159 by 2028, with potential to reach as high as $209 if forward multiples are considered.
  • Despite potential risks such as a recession, Copa's strong financial position, conservative fiscal policy, and exceptional management make it a promising long-term investment.

Boeing 737-9 MAX9 de COPA Airlines atterrissant à Miami, FL

Kevin Porter/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA), as a highly liquid and well-managed top Latin American company, is poised to benefit from the recovery in travel. I project that Copa will be able to double its

Weight of Regions in Copa's Revenue

Weight of Regions in Copa's Revenue (Anual Report 2022)

Cash & Equivalents Evolution

Cash & Equivalents Evolution (Author's Calculation)

Revenue Evolution

Revenue Evolution (Author's Calculation)

Net Operating Profit Evolution

Net Operating Profit Evolution (Author's Calculation)

Debt Evolution

Debt Evolution (Author's Calculation)

Leverage

Leverage (Author's Calculation)

Operating Revenue

Operating Revenue (Annual Report 2022)

D&A, and Interest Expenses Projections

D&A, and Interest Expenses Projections (Author's Calculation)

Projections of EBITDA

Projections of EBITDA (Author's Calculation)

Table of Assumptions

Table of Assumptions (Author's Calculations)

DCF Part 1

DCF Part 1 (Author's Calculation)

DCF Part 2

DCF Part 2 (Author's Calculation)

This article was written by

The Beginner Investor
Started investing since age 16, started with factoring, a fixed income instrument. I am new to stocks with 11 months of experience. I am currently pursuing my first semester of a Bachelor in Economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CPA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

