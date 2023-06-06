Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Presents at TD Cowen's Sustainability Week Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 06, 2023 12:36 PM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.95K Followers

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) TD Cowen’s Sustainability Week Conference June 6, 2023 9:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Brendan Jones - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Gabe Daoud - TD Cowen

Gabe Daoud

Good morning, everyone. And thanks for joining us at TD Cowen’s Sustainability Week. We have a great lineup of companies across a number of sectors. So, I hope you enjoy the event. My name is Gabe Daoud. I'm TD Cowen's charging, battery and energy analyst. I'll be hosting a number of companies within the battery and charging sector as part of our mobility and autonomous track. And this morning to kick things off, we're delighted to host Blink Charging’s President and newly appointed CEO, Brendan Jones for a fireside chat.

Blink, as I'm sure you're all aware, is an integrated EV charging provider that will sell hardware and software solutions while also hoping to own some of the stalls. So Brendan, thank you so much for joining us this morning.

Brendan Jones

Absolutely. It's great to be here, Gabe.

Gabe Daoud

Brendan, I think a lot of folks on the line are probably familiar with you, but -- and the Company, but why don't you just start with -- giving you an opportunity to discuss Blink's business model and why you think it's the best way to try to monetize or extract value out of the EV charging space?

Brendan Jones

Sure. Blink has been a company that's been in existence in the EV space since 2009. So, it was one of the original companies that was out there trying to figure out their place in this grand experiment we launched way back when we weren't sure what EVs were. But now as the markets mature, Blink has emerged as a company that offers a variety of solutions. To start with, we're fully vertically

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.