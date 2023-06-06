Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) Presents at Morgan Stanley Inaugural Travel & Leisure Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 06, 2023 12:48 PM ETMarriott International, Inc. (MAR)
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Morgan Stanley Inaugural Travel & Leisure Conference June 6, 2023 8:35 PM ET

Company Participants

Anthony Capuano - President and Chief Executive Officer

Unidentified Analyst

Our next presenter perhaps needs no introduction, leading the world's largest hotel chain with over 1.5 million rooms in almost 140 probably growing at this point.

Anthony Capuano

138 countries.

Unidentified Analyst

138, all right, so, I am close. I am trying to anticipate in the next year --

Anthony Capuano

Twenty more in the pipeline though.

Unidentified Analyst

Twenty more in the pipeline, so, I need to update that as well. And yet, the company continues to grow as you are point out delivering 12% revenue growth, 48% EPS growth versus 2019 levels to help us understand how Marriott will continue to defy the large -- the law of large numbers. We're very excited to have President and CEO, Tony Capuano.

Anthony Capuano

Thanks for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Of course. One of the things, I guess, I would like to start off with is just hearing about what you are seeing in the business, any recent trends. And then, maybe we will shift to the longer term after that.

Anthony Capuano

Sure. So, maybe I'll just start, as we were talking about before, we started, I did a bunch of media yesterday, and in response to almost every opening set of questions I got, I gave the same answer, which was, when you look at what we have seen in terms of recovery trends over the last two years, to me, it's proven two absolute truths; number one, absolute truths about the resilience to travel on a global basis, and number two, absolute truths about the wisdom of our model, the strength of our asset-light model, the diversification of our portfolio across quality tiers and across geographies really has been demonstrated in

