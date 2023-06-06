Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) Presents at Morgan Stanley Inaugural Travel & Leisure Conference (Transcript)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Morgan Stanley Inaugural Travel & Leisure Conference June 6, 2023 8:35 PM ET

Company Participants

Anthony Capuano - President and Chief Executive Officer

Unidentified Analyst

Our next presenter perhaps needs no introduction, leading the world's largest hotel chain with over 1.5 million rooms in almost 140 probably growing at this point.

Anthony Capuano

138 countries.

Unidentified Analyst

138, all right, so, I am close. I am trying to anticipate in the next year --

Anthony Capuano

Twenty more in the pipeline though.

Unidentified Analyst

Twenty more in the pipeline, so, I need to update that as well. And yet, the company continues to grow as you are point out delivering 12% revenue growth, 48% EPS growth versus 2019 levels to help us understand how Marriott will continue to defy the large -- the law of large numbers. We're very excited to have President and CEO, Tony Capuano.

Anthony Capuano

Thanks for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Of course. One of the things, I guess, I would like to start off with is just hearing about what you are seeing in the business, any recent trends. And then, maybe we will shift to the longer term after that.

Anthony Capuano

Sure. So, maybe I'll just start, as we were talking about before, we started, I did a bunch of media yesterday, and in response to almost every opening set of questions I got, I gave the same answer, which was, when you look at what we have seen in terms of recovery trends over the last two years, to me, it's proven two absolute truths; number one, absolute truths about the resilience to travel on a global basis, and number two, absolute truths about the wisdom of our model, the strength of our asset-light model, the diversification of our portfolio across quality tiers and across geographies really has been demonstrated in terms of the speed and the velocity at which our business has recovered.

Unidentified Analyst

That's great. So, I guess if we look at over the next one to three years, this is one of my -- I would call, the lightening round questions.

Anthony Capuano

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

But do you think that trends then from where we are here will accelerate, decelerate, hold stable? What are some of the big building blocks as you think about maybe a longer term trajectory?

Anthony Capuano

So, again, given the wisdom of that business model, I don't anticipate fundamental changes to that strategy, but I do think there will be some things that will continue to evolve. Some of which may be byproducts of the experience coming out the pandemic.

This idea of blended trip purpose I think is here to stay. We talked about this a little bit in the first quarter earnings call. We like to look at recovery through a lot of different lenses. One of the ones we've looked most recently is recovery by day of the week. The speed with which Sunday and Thursday recovered proves to us empirically something we expected intuitively. And that is both transient travelers and group travelers are with increasing frequency tacking on a couple of days of leisure pre and/or post business trip or group meeting attendance. And we think that's going to endure long beyond the end of the pandemic. We think that's great for our business. It may make it a little harder for us to tell all of you with great precision exactly what our market mix is, because we'll have folks that show up for a five-night stay, three of which are business travel nights, two of which are leisure nights. But we think it's great for the long-term prospects of our business.

We think technology will take an ever increasingly important role in our business. But I want to qualify that a little bit. Certainly, technology will add efficiency to the operation of our business. But often people hear that and they say, "Great, you're going to eliminate jobs. You are going to do all these things." I had a group of 30 MIT graduate students visit our head quarters a couple of weeks ago. And one of them raised their hands during the Q&A and said, "Geez, with all these advancements in AI, can you envision a circumstance in the future where you'll have a hotel with no employees?" And I said, "My goodness, I hope not, right, we're in the people business. We're in the service business."

But what I do think is the advances we're making in technology will create capacity for our associates. And if we create even a minute or two of additional capacity during the check-in process, for instance, that allows our associates to further engage with our guests, understand the reason for their visit to our hotels and further enhance that visit, then, I think that's great news for our business.

I think, international will continue to be more and more important part of our business. Today, about 50% -- excuse me, 57% of our industry-leading pipeline is outside the U.S. I expect that percentage will continue to rise. In round numbers, we only have about a 4% market share outside the U.S. So, the runway for growth outside the U.S. is meaningfully longer than it is domestically. And so, international will continue to be a more and more important part of our business.

And then, lastly, I would say to you that business adjacencies, things like our branded residential business, the Ritz-Carl Yacht Collection, our new travel insurance platform, areas where we can broaden the touch points that we interact with our guests and loyalty members will continue to be more and more important part of our business.

Unidentified Analyst

There is lots that we could jump off from there, you had announcement this week about -- in fact another new brand, you also did an acquisition of City Express.

Anthony Capuano

We did.

Unidentified Analyst

Help us think about how those tie in to those trends that you are describing.

Anthony Capuano

Sure. So, maybe I'll go in reverse order. The acquisition you referenced is an acquisition in the Caribbean and Latin American region to a Mexican chain called City Express. And when you think about the M&A we've done over the years, the Starwood transaction tends to dominate those headlines given its scale and the transformative nature of that transaction. But if you rewind prior Starwood transaction, we did a fair number of what we internally referred to as bolt-on acquisitions. We did Delta hotels. We did Gaylord. We did AC. All of those transactions tended to have some common attributes. They tended to be in geographies, where weren't necessarily completely satisfied our pace of organic growth, and they tended to represent for us growth platforms either on a regional or potentially a global basis, and I think the City Express transaction fit the bill on both fronts. It solidified our leadership in the very important Caribbean and Latin America region. With the closing of that transaction which added about 17,000 rooms to our portfolio, we are now the largest hotel player in the CALA region. It also signified the company's entry into the mid scale tier.

Prior to that acquisition, that's not a tier where we have been a player. We think it's a tremendous opportunity for us. It is a new entry point to gain envoy members, to attract travelers who today have not been playing in a price point that we had an offering for them. And then, lastly, it's a platform that we think has application in other markets around the world as a growth platform. It is a well-established tier. It is an area where many of our owners and franchises would like to grow with us. And when we add platforms to our portfolio, we often look at it through both of those lenses. Is this a platform and a product that we think will resonate with our guests around the world? And it is a platform that we hear from the owner and franchise community is an area they would like to grow with us.

And so, the first iteration of that in terms of moving outside the CALA region is the announcement we made earlier this week. And that is we're going to have an extension of that which is an extended stay mid scale offering that we're going develop. It is a new build platform. It will be here in the U.S. Often when we launch these brands, the most challenging thing is to find a name where we can perfect the trademark, which is why we have an operating name right now of MidX Studio. We'll come up with an eventual permanent name. But when you look at the strength that our extended stay brands had through the pandemic and through the recovery namely Residence Inn and TownePlace, extended stay is extraordinarily strong. And when you look at some of the demographic changes we have seen coming out of the pandemic, you have more and more travelers and workers that are taking on temporary assignments. Whether those are consulting assignments, government work, temporary work, construction work whatever it might be. And they are looking for temporary accommodations 20 plus nights where they don't necessarily want to commit to a yearlong lease with security deposits first and last month's rent et cetera. And we think there a lot of whitespace here.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. You get a couple of eyes in the audience when you say, oh, we need a make some quick remarks. So, apologizes. Going back to the pipeline and net unit growth, I guess the skeptic from an industry standpoint might be, hey, are some of these in response to what we are seeing from either the capital markets being tighter, or any risk that you see to the pipeline or net unit growth? So, what gives you confidence in effectively the pipeline coming out the ground? And also, what will drive net unit growth to be above or below your expectations set out?

Anthony Capuano

Sure. So, as we talked about in the first quarter call, we continue to be confident in the 4% to 4.5% forecast we have given you for 2023. In terms of broader confidence about our ability to get back to mid single digit net unit growth on a consistent basis, the fact that we have the industry's largest pipeline at about 500,000 rooms, number one.

Number two, the fact that we are not seeing any sort of extraordinary relative to historical norms in terms of fallout from the pipeline, we are seeing quarterly fallout sub 2% which is at/or below historical norms which gives us some comfort. We've got quarter after quarter after of about 200,000 rooms under construction which gives us a great deal of comfort.

And then, I think the last piece would be the acceleration we have seen our conversion activity, both on signings and openings. I would remind you that one of the -- maybe this is a little bit of challenge for all of you in terms of your modeling. But, one of the unique things about conversions, many of them never make it into the pipeline, right, because they sign and open so quickly. So, from a modeling perspective, maybe that creates a little bit of a riddle, but from a performance perspective, that's fabulous news, right, because they come into the system so quickly and start generating fees.

As you know, in my former role, I ran development for the company for about 12 or 13 years. Never in my career with the company have we had a more owner friendly stack of conversion friendly brands than we have today, both Hard Brand and Soft Brand, and I think you're seeing that in the results. As we talked about in the quarter, both in terms of openings and signings, we're approaching nearly a third of our volume on conversions. And one of the things that's really encouraging for me of course, we continue to identify and close and open single asset conversions, but we're getting some good traction on portfolio conversions as well.

The two that come to mind that have been most impactful driving our all inclusive business was the Sunwing portfolio that we did a year or so ago. And then, most recently, we did two tranches in Vietnam with a group called Vinpearl that added a few thousand rooms to our portfolio across Vietnam. And I think you'll continue to see our conversion volume be driven by a nice blend of individual asset conversions both independent hotels and conversions of competitor branded hotels, but also portfolio conversions.

Unidentified Analyst

Is there a reason why conversion activity be ticking up at this moment versus as you look over time, is it you're coming off of the pandemic and there's any kind of pent-up changes that need to happen or anything else?

Anthony Capuano

Yes. Well, I mean the one that there's lots of discussion in the market. I spent the day over at the NYU Conference yesterday. In the early days of the Pandemic, there had been some prediction that there would be all this distress in the early days of the Pandemic that would lead to lots of distressed asset transactions which would be a fertile hunting ground for conversions that never materialized, I think because the lenders perhaps by necessity were willing to kick the can down the road. A lot of that patience is coming to an understandable end. And so, there may be some measure of distress that might lead to an uptick in conversion activity. You also just have some CMBS debt that will be coming due. That also might lead to a little frothier asset transaction market as well. That typically leads to transaction volume, which in turn leads to more conversion opportunities.

Unidentified Analyst

Are there any other impacts that you're seeing from the regional bank fallout to call out? It sounds like conversions are may be on that?

Anthony Capuano

Yes. So, on the new build side, certainly even before some of the upheaval in the regional banking market, there was already constriction in the debt markets for new construction. That has just added another layer of complexity. Our expectation and our hope is that it'll be relatively short term. I would make a couple of comments to you in that regard. Number one, the deals that are getting financed, they tend to be great sponsorship and strong brand affiliation. So, it'll be a smaller pie of deals that are getting financed, but we would expect to get a disproportionate share of the debt commitments that are being made. The deals that are already fortunate enough to have debt commitments seem to be getting completed.

And then, the last comment I would make is think about the diversity of the geography of our pipeline. The constriction we're seeing in the debt markets for new construction tends to most significantly impact U.S. and Europe. In most of our other international markets, they are somewhat less reliant on conventional bank debt financing than we are in the U.S. and Europe.

Unidentified Analyst

It makes sense. One of the things you referenced in the beginning of your comments was technology. One of the things that we've heard over the past day was there's all sorts of innovation that are happening from a technology standpoint. You all have talked about a big investment that could be multi-year. What's the driver there? What is the potential upside from these tech investments?

Anthony Capuano

Yes, so the project you referenced, our Growth Platform Initiative is the re-platforming of three of our biggest systems, our property management system, our reservation system, and our loyalty system. But I'm always quick to point out that is just part of an ongoing kind of evergreen investment in our technology. Technology is critical to the future of the system. That's just a big project in the midst of that ongoing investment. I think the upside to that is significant both on the top line and the bottom line. On the top line, what's most exciting to me is the reservations re-platforming there. And the reason I say that, most consumers today think about online purchasing through a lens of Amazon, right? And they are quite familiar with going on the Amazon platform, seeing all the tabs across the top. And so, when I think about the re-platforming of our reservation system, think about all the things that I sell to all of you, or I have the ability to sell all of you. I sell you rooms, I sell you food and beverage, spa, golf, residences, retail, all of these things.

On the current m.com platform, at least with a one-click functionality, what I have the ability to sell you is rooms. And so, when we roll out the enhanced reservations platform in a very similar one click platform, I will have the ability to sell you the entirety of the portfolio of services and products that are available for our guests and members. So, we think that represents very significant revenue upside for our owners. And then, from a margin perspective, the efficiency of operations to go to what we internally talk about as a single pane of glass. So, that whether it's in our customer engagement centers or at the front desk to empower our associates with a single pane of glass that gives them access to all the guest data in a single view, we think will dramatically enhance the efficiency and the response time of our associates in all of their guest interactions.

Unidentified Analyst

That makes sense. Given you have a variety of different types of hotels and brands, what's been the owner response to this tech investment? Is it different by brand, chain, scale, geography?

Anthony Capuano

I mean I think they all recognize that technology is table stakes for the future of our industry and so they're all quite enthusiastic, particularly when we start to do demos with them about what the functionality actually offers. As you might expect as with any initiative, they say, how much is it going to cost and when is it going to be ready? The enthusiasm probably ramps up a little bit, when you get to some of the larger, more complex group hotels, destination resorts, because they see relatively more upside, but there is uniform enthusiasm across the portfolio.

Unidentified Analyst

One of the other areas I could see there being upside is just from a distribution standpoint, where are we now in terms of bookings versus in mobile versus online versus property direct? And how might some of these investments even change that dynamic?

Anthony Capuano

Yes, I mean mobile particularly outside the U.S. But around the world, mobile is increasingly more and more and more important. And I think the functionality and the seamlessness of these new platforms will only enhance the appeal and the removal of friction from the mobile experience.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, maybe turning to loyalty, you have over 180 million --

Anthony Capuano

182 million members.

Unidentified Analyst

-- customers on the Bonvoy, I think that the revamp kind of happened right before the pandemic, but maybe folks haven't been as focused on this. What comes next for loyalty? You kind of talked to a few things that could be tangential. How does loyalty fit in?

Anthony Capuano

So, loyalty in some ways internally, we talk about the Bonvoy program of bid as maybe our most important brand. It's the umbrella that ties together the entirety of the portfolio. And in some ways, one of the most interesting and informative byproducts of the Pandemic was it really opened our eyes to the importance of that platform in terms of its ability to allow connectivity to our members.

Think about the early days of the pandemic, you had 180 some odd million members. Our principal way to stay connected to them was their hotel stays, and suddenly they weren't traveling. And so, I applaud the team for some of the things they did like launching the Uber partnership we did during the Pandemic, where all of a sudden, every time a member ordered Uber Eats, right, that created a touch point with the Bonvoy platform. And so, the way we think about the future of Bonvoy is a broader set of touch points throughout the travel experience. And so, expanding to things like the Uber partnership, expanding with partnerships like the Allianz Travel Insurance platform, I think you should reasonably expect that we'll look for more and more ways to expand our stickiness with our members throughout the travel experience. And in many ways we'll do that through partnerships like that.

Unidentified Analyst

It makes sense. Maybe turning back to the macro, we've been on edge; it feels like for two years. Are we going to hit a recession? Not going to hit a recession from rising rates. What are you watching to assess the macro and how do things like for example, higher airfare and the broader trip impact your business?

Anthony Capuano

So sorry, you threw me off. When I saw my friend Mark's Hyatt slide show up on the slide, I feel like he's chasing me. I saw him on Squawk this morning and now he's on the back slide. I think we look at a lot of the same macro metrics that you do. We watch GDP. We watch the employment numbers which have been extraordinary. We watch a lot of the consumer metrics.

One of the great things about our credit card relationships is they give us great visibility into some of the spending patterns of the consumer which are so impactful on our business. We watch some of the corporate metrics which obviously impact business travel and we watch our own spending pattern of our members. We obviously operate in a cyclical business and virtually every media interview I do, every analyst meeting I sit in, we often start with in the face of all these economic headwinds, isn't the party over? The answer is we're just not seeing it in the data yet.

And I think part of that relates to a trend that we started to see pre-pandemic, but seems to continue even as we're in recovery. And that's this notion that more and more consumers have made up their mind that they're going to shift a significant portion of their discretionary spending away from consumption of hard goods towards investment and experiences and pre-pandemic, when you look at some of the data from our credit card partners, that seemed to be disproportionately shading towards younger consumers, it seems like the pandemic has caused that trend to spread across multi-generations. And we really see that in our data.

Unidentified Analyst

You only live yellow trend.

Anthony Capuano

I feel foolish using that term, but yes, that's exactly right.

Unidentified Analyst

Fair enough. Now, you referenced the cyclicality of the business, yet RevPAR was down 60 in 2020 and you generated positive free cash flow. Talk to us about how the sensitivity of the model has changed and how it might change if we go into run of the mill, whatever that means downturn.

Anthony Capuano

Yes, I think I'm beating a dead horse a little bit, but I think the wisdom of the model has really borne itself out. I was with Mr. Marriott a couple of weeks ago and he reflects on all the challenges he's seen this company face in his 91 years. And this by far has been the biggest challenge the company in the industry has ever faced. And to see the speed with which the company's performance has responded, it really underscores how strong and resilient our business model is.

And as I think about the inevitable economic downturns and economic challenges that we'll face in the future, I think the company is better positioned than we have been in any other prior economic downturn. We're just much more diversified. We're more diversified in terms of our geographic footprint. We're more diversified because we derive a higher percentage of our business from the franchise side of our business than we did in previous economic downturns, meaning a significantly higher portion of our business of our fee volume comes from the top line, meaning a smaller percentage of our business comes from the incentive management fees.

So, there's a little less volatility there. You've got higher percentage of our fees coming from non-RevPAR related fees from credit card and the like, and you've got more, well, I said, geographic diversity and then you've got just a greater diversity across quality tiers. We're thrilled that we've got as strong a concentration as we have in upper upscale and luxury, but we're opening the aperture a little bit with our entry into mid-scale as well.

Unidentified Analyst

A lot of your comments about these changing trends were focused on this blending of business and leisure and changing consumer patterns. What about on the group side? Has group mix changed and what are you seeing on Group as we look out for the rest of the year?

Anthony Capuano

So Group has, it's really interesting to me in the early days of the recovery the conventional wisdom suggested that leisure would lead the recovery, then business travel and eventually Group might limp across the threshold.

Group has really surprised to the upside in a really compelling way. Group has been very strong for us. We talked a little bit in the earnings call about this Group was really strong in the first quarter and when we look at the last three quarters of this year, booking pace is up about 16% and we actually think there's a good chance that number will go up because you're seeing a lot of in the year for the year booking. So, the Group trends are really very encouraging. Sorry, just one fine point on that, you asked in terms of mix, we're kind of about back to where we were about 75% business group and about 25% leisure group.

Unidentified Analyst

Zooming out, are there any other areas where the consumer hasn't fully recovered as you look maybe globally?

Anthony Capuano

Yes, I mean business transient is definitely the tortoise, in this tortoise and the hare of recovery but you almost have to look at it in two categories, small and medium sized businesses have more than fully recovered and that's been really encouraging, the big multinationals, they are steadily recovering but they're not fully all the way back.

One of the things that will be interesting to watch you asked at the outset about trends that may continue over the next number of years, as I talk to some of our big global corporate customers, they like us have some pretty ambitious ESG goals and so one of the things you may see we're watching this closely. They obviously need to get on the road. They need to visit with their customers and their partners. You may see them take fewer trips, but maybe longer duration which might not be as good news for our friends in the airline industry. May be less impactful for us, but they may say to reduce our carbon footprint. We may take five trips rather than 10 trips, but we might stay four nights rather than two nights on each of those trips.

Unidentified Analyst

With maybe to the last question on my end, I was just in Asia, there's a lot of concern around the macro there, but that's also a market that's just beginning to recover. What are you seeing in terms of how that market is opening, both in terms of domestic China, but also international travel and what is also happening from a development standpoint?

Anthony Capuano

Yes. So, I might break it into APAC and then China, APAC is fully open and really kind of booming on all fronts, both in terms of business recovery of the core lodging business, and from a development perspective.Greater China is really fully recovered at this point, although it's going to be fascinating to watch because that is almost well, I guess is disproportionately fueled by domestic demand. While Greater China has recovered, and in fact, in April was about 7% ahead of where we were in 2019. Cross Border airline capacity was only about 40% recovered to where we were in 2019. So, we think there's still meaningful upside to that China recovery story as more and more airline capacity is recovered.

Unidentified Analyst

That's great. Well, we are about a minute over. Next up, we're going to have Hyatt, which we saw briefly on the show.

Anthony Capuano

I'm stunned you didn't want to ask me about April results.

Unidentified Analyst

We see the RevPAR data.

Anthony Capuano

We haven't talked about April anywhere.

Unidentified Analyst

I asked for the update. Give me the scoop. All right, you can quickly go through.

Anthony Capuano

We haven't talked anywhere for I always like to give you the scoop.

Unidentified Analyst

I said April. I said, give me the update.

Anthony Capuano

We talked about first quarter. Obviously, we had a terrific April, and we continue to see the momentum building. Worldwide RevPAR was up 16% in April, and what was really encouraging for us.

Unidentified Analyst

-- versus '19?

Anthony Capuano

No, year-over-year.

Unidentified Analyst

Year-over-year.

Anthony Capuano

Year-over-year, we were up 16% and pretty balanced. Occupancy about 6% up, ADR up about 7%, U.S. and Canada, we saw up about 6.5%, international RevPAR was up almost 50% year-over-year in April. And so, the trends look really compelling coming into the second quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

That's great. Well, thank you.

Anthony Capuano

Of course, thanks for having me.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks, everybody.

Anthony Capuano

Sorry, I saw a minute from March.

Unidentified Analyst

No, no, no, we have got five minutes…