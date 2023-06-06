Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Quantum (QMCO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 06, 2023 12:52 PM ETQuantum Corporation (QMCO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.95K Followers

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 6, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jamie Lerner - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Ken Gianella - Chief Financial Officer

Brian Cabrera - Chief Administrative Officer

Conference Call Participants

George Iwanyc - Oppenheimer

Craig Ellis - B. Riley

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street Capital

Nehal Chokshi - Northland Capital

John Fichthorn - Dialectic Capital

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Quantum’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results conference call.

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require Operator assistance during the conference, please press star, zero on your telephone keypad. Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to Brian Cabrera, Quantum’s Chief Administrative Officer. Thank you, you may begin.

Brian Cabrera

Good morning and thank you for joining today’s conference call to discuss Quantum’s fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 financial results. I’m Brian Cabrera, Quantum’s Chief Administrative Officer.

Speaking first today is Jamie Lerner, our Chairman and CEO, followed by Ken Gianella, our CFO. We’ll then open the call to questions from analysts.

Some of our comments during the call today may include forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, to be viewed as forward-looking, including any projections of revenue, margins, expenses, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, cash flows or other financial, operational or performance topics. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties we refer to as risk factors. Risk factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from our forecast. For more information, please refer to the detailed descriptions we provide about these and additional risk factors under the Risk Factors section in our 10-Q and 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements once

