Unity Software And Apple: Vision Pro Partnership Changes Everything

Jun. 06, 2023 1:53 PM ETUnity Software Inc. (U)5 Comments
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The biggest beneficiary from the Vision Pro announcement surprisingly wasn't Apple Inc.
  • Unity Software Inc. will partner with Apple to bring its apps to the platform - adding yet another long-term secular driver to the business.
  • Unity has seen pro-forma revenue growth stall amidst a tough macro environment, but expects a recovery moving forward.
  • Unity stock still trades cheaply even after the post-partnership rally - I reiterate my strong buy rating.
Neon portrait of young woman wearing virtual reality headset

Pekic/E+ via Getty Images

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) is a name which has not gotten a lot of love for a while. Much of that is self-inflicted, with the company having some execution issues, and some is due to the tough

Unity Software stock price
Data by YCharts

Unity financial overview

2023 Q1 Shareholder Letter

Unity net expansion rate

2023 Q1 Shareholder Letter

Unity FY23 Guidance

2023 Q1 Shareholder Letter

Unity stock consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

Unity Software consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
28.43K Followers
High conviction investment ideas in the winners of tomorrow.

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Get access to his highest conviction ideas here


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of U, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

