Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 06, 2023 1:20 PM ETHello Group Inc. (MOMO)
Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 6, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ashley Jing - Head of Investor Relations

Tang Yan - Chief Executive Officer

Peng Hui - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Xueqing Zhang - CICC

Raphael Chen - BOCI

Thomas Chong - Jefferies

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the First Quarter 2023 Hello Group, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. Please note the conference is being recorded today.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Ms. Ashley Jing. Thank you. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Ashley Jing

Thank you, operator. Good morning and good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Hello Group's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. The Company's results were released earlier today and are available on the company's IR website.

On the call today are Mr. Tang Yan, CEO of the company, and Ms. Peng Hui, CFO of the company. They will discuss the company's business operations and highlights, as well as the financials and guidance. They will both be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the company's control, which may cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Further information regarding this and other risks, uncertainties, and factors is included

