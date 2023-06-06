Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Biohaven: Spinout's Rampant Share Price Gains May Be Giving Pfizer A Headache

Jun. 06, 2023 2:44 PM ETBiohaven Ltd. (BHVN)
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Summary

  • Biohaven Ltd is a spinout of assets from Biohaven Pharmaceutical - just before the parent company was acquired by Pfizer last year for >$11bn.
  • Much of the management team that developed Biohaven Pharmaceuticals' Nurtec migraine therapy, plus six other pipeline assets acquired by Pfizer, appear to be working at the new company.
  • Biohaven Ltd shares have risen in value from ~$6, to >$20 - +265% in less than one year.
  • An investor day presentation delivered last week appears to have generated significant upside momentum. An NDA has been submitted to the FDA for approval of a spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 drug.
  • At a market cap valuation of nearly $1.5bn and with no other near-term approval shots in play, Biohaven shares are not cheap, but the team is experienced. I would not be surprised if the upside momentum continues.
Young Asian woman upset and frustrated while flight canceled at the airport

KSChong/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview

A few weeks ago I covered a small, San Diego-based biotech named Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH) for Seeking Alpha, noting that the company - which is developing two promising clinical drug candidates targeting seizures and various

chart

Biohaven experienced team (Biohaven investor day presentation)

chart

Biohaven pipeline (investor day presentation)

chart

Biohaven upcoming milestones (investor day presentation)

chart

BHV-7000 safety profile (investor day presentation)

chart

BHV-7000 versus bipolar market incumbents (investor day presentation)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

