Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Annual Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 06, 2023 1:46 PM ETColgate-Palmolive Company (CL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.95K Followers

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Annual Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Call June 6, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jean-Luc Fischer - Division President of Europe

John Faucher - Chief Investor Relations Officer and Senior Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions

Conference Call Participants

Steve Powers - Deutsche Bank

Steve Powers

Thanks, everybody, and welcome back. For the next session, by the way, I'm Steve Powers. I'm the U.S. consumer staples analyst for Deutsche Bank. And I'm thrilled to welcome Colgate-Palmolive back to our conference.

With us today from Colgate, our Division President from Europe, Jean-Luc Fischer and Chief Investor Relations Officer and Senior Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions, John Faucher. It is quite ironic that John's last name is Faucher and Jean-Luc's Fischer.

So I think most of us are familiar with Colgate, and most of us are familiar with John or probably less familiar with Jean-Luc. So perhaps we can just have a brief introduction by you of your background and your experience at Colgate, and we can talk a little bit more about your business.

Jean-Luc Fischer

Thank you very much. Glad to be here with you all. I started with Colgate 32 years ago. I started in France, in the French subsidiary, which is one of our strongest subsidiaries in the world in home care, because that's one of the particularities we have in our French business. And then had a very international career with Colgate, after a few years moved to Brazil and then Argentina as Marketing Director. I was Marketing Director in Argentina, then Turkey, then China. So I moved quite a lot around the world and came back to Turkey as General Manager.

I went to New York to lead the Global Home Care business, came back after many years to Argentina to lead

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.