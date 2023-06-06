Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
In Defense Of Nvidia

Jun. 06, 2023 2:48 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)QCOM, AAPL5 Comments
Moe Value Picks profile picture
Moe Value Picks
484 Followers

Summary

  • Seeking Alpha analysts are cautious on Nvidia Corporation stock, with 22 rating it as a hold, 13 as a sell, and only 12 as a buy or strong buy.
  • The bear theses revolve mainly around the stock's valuation. Dismissing a stock with Nvidia's secular tailwinds purely on valuation could be a mistake.
  • This article aims to provide a more nuanced approach to valuing Nvidia by looking at historical cases and discussing the risks investors should monitor.

Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

Don't be too quick to dismiss Nvidia because of valuation

da-kuk

Despite its meteoric rise this year (or maybe because of it), Seeking Alpha analysts have grown careful on Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock, at least according to analyst

Seeking Alpha's valuation tab showing Nvidia's grades in that regard

Nvidia gets a valuation grade of F (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This a comparison average 5-year annual growth in Gross Profit after tax for both Microsoft and Apple

Microsoft struggled because the business slowed (Created by author using regulatory fillings)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This the 5-year annualized performance for both Apple and Microsoft

Stock performance seems to be driven by business developments rather than valuation (created by author using TradingView)

Chart
Data by YCharts

An annotated chart of Qualcomm since the dotcom bubble showing business developments and the company's valuation during that period.

TradingView

I'm an individual investor who looks for opportunities primarily in unloved stocks. For the past 10 years, I've invested in stocks in the US as well as abroad in unloved markets like the Middle-East and Africa. Thomas Phelps' 100-1 and Philip Phisher are huge inspirations to my investing approach. I'll look to write about stocks that present Time Arbitrage opportunities or have some optionality embedded in them.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

My position is a short put option in Nvidia rather than a call or ownership of the shares. My strike price is at $310.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

