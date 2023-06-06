Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 7th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 06, 2023 2:04 PM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) 7th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference Call June 6, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rachel Ruggeri - Chief Financial Officer

Tiffany Willis - Vice President and Head, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Charles - TD Cowen

Andrew Charles

Great. Well, thank you everyone for joining us today. I am Andrew Charles. I’m TD Cowen’s Restaurant Analyst. I think today’s session really needs no introduction. Starbucks is the largest roaster, retailer of specialty coffee in the world with more than 36,000 stores spanning 80-plus countries. I’m pleased to be joined by CFO, Rachel Ruggeri; and we also in the audience have VP and Head of Investor Relations, Tiffany Willis. And so Rachel, thank you so much for joining us today.

Rachel Ruggeri

Thank you. Thanks for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Andrew Charles

I want to start the conversation talking about your new CEO, who has been on the job now for 70 days following a 6-month apprenticeship with Howard. You guys laid out the reinvention plan at the September Investor Meeting. And so really curious about which parts of the plant is he leaning most into? Where has this focus been the most in the last 70 days or so?

Rachel Ruggeri

Laxman has come in and he is taking a look at the reinvention plan, and I would say he has expanded it. And so we’re focused on five areas which really focus on elevating the brand, which means running great stores, which is really the foundation of the reinvention plan. In addition to that, it’s continuing to drive our leadership position in digital and continue to find ways to scale by bringing in more new and relevant experiences for customers. In addition to that, it’s becoming more global, both for our brand and our business. I think there’s sometimes a misunderstanding

