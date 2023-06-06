Realty Income: Growth May Depend On Continued Industry Pivot Successes
Summary
- Realty Income is a popular triple net lease REIT that pays a monthly dividend, attracting investors and trading at a premium to its tangible book value.
- The company has aggressively issued shares and used massive amounts of stock offerings, note issuances, and term loans to acquire new properties since 1993.
- Properties have wide industry diversification, with the recent entry into European markets and vertical farming.
- The dividend yield roughly replicates the returns from buying a property outright. Multiple factors contribute to its low price volatility, with a market beta of just 0.5.
- Realty Income is appropriate for investors with low volatility tolerance and who believe that management will be successful in its latest industry focus pivot.
Introduction
Realty Income (NYSE:O) is a mega-cap REIT that now has a wide and close following of investors, because of its wonderful track record of delivering dividends and returns. A $1,000 investment made in Realty Income in the year 1994 would now be worth a massive $48,700, a hypothetical 48-bagger over a 29-year investment period. That works out to a 14.6% CAGR.
I believe that given its massive size and long and vaunted history, a good question worth asking is: "Is Realty Income likely to continue delivering the same returns as it once did in the past?" This article will put together some clues and attempt to answer this question.
Realty Income is a triple net lease REIT headquartered in California. By triple net lease, we mean that the tenant pays for both rent and utilities, as well as insurance, maintenance, and taxes. This type of lease is favorable to investors because it transfers some of the risks of the occupancy of the building from the investor to the tenant. Realty Income is highly popular since it pays a monthly dividend, while most REITs and stocks generally pay a quarterly dividend.
As of the end of 2022, Realty Income owned or held interests in 12,237 properties, had an occupancy rate of 99.0%, clients in 84 different industries, and locations in the USA, UK, Spain, and Italy.
Realty Income seeks properties in markets or locations that are important to their clients where their value is similar to comparable market valuations, in particular real estate valuations that approximate replacement costs, and rent or lease payments that approximate market comparables. Realty Income looks for tenants with demonstrated economic resiliency, cash flows from multiple sources, and willingness to sign long (+10 year) leases.
Additionally, Realty Income attains industry leading occupancy levels through its underwriting and long lease terms, leading the industry consistently by a 4% margin for over 20 years:
As a result of all of these factors, Realty Income trades with a low market beta of approximately 0.5, which means that it is only half as volatile as the overall US stock market.
Realty Income is appropriate for investors with a low risk tolerance and tolerance for volatility.
Partly because of Realty Income's popularity and partly because of its historic performance, Realty Income has traded at a premium to its tangible book value, typically a 2-3x multiple. This lets us see its first avenue for expansion: the accretive share offering.
In terms of a multiple to tangible book value, Realty Income currently trades at the lower end, suggesting that now is a good time to layer into shares.
Growth Dependent On Financing
Realty Income takes advantage of its rich stock valuation to aggressively issue shares. In fact, its market cap chart and share count charts are almost identical:
Since newly issued shares contain more capital than the old shares contain tangible book value, each successive share offering is accretive relative to its old shareholders. I've done the deep dive and tabulated its financing sources since 1993 by looking at the financial statements. Below you'll see a fairly straightforward story. As the REIT has grown, it has used massive amounts of stock offerings, note issuances, and term loans with which to acquire new properties to hold.
|Thousands of Dollars
|Proceeds of Stock Offering (Financing)
|Net Proceeds Of Notes Issued & Term Loans (Financing)
|Proceeds of Preferred Share Offerings Net Of Redemptions (Financing)
|Acquisition Of Properties (Investing)
|1993
|0
|0
|0
|2,510
|1994
|0
|0
|0
|3,485
|1995
|46,630
|0
|0
|65,890
|1996
|0
|0
|0
|55,705
|1997
|68,707
|109,152
|0
|140,389
|1998
|28,379
|87,236
|0
|192,588
|1999
|0
|19,499
|99,679
|174,056
|2000
|0
|0
|0
|56,142
|2001
|157,041
|0
|0
|132,291
|2002
|57,079
|0
|0
|134,427
|2003
|110,842
|246,367
|0
|280,587
|2004
|67,918
|0
|20,645
|195,470
|2005
|92,659
|270,266
|0
|417,347
|2006
|402,745
|161,883
|213,977
|654,149
|2007
|0
|544,397
|0
|506,360
|2008
|74,425
|-100,000
|0
|194,106
|2009
|0
|-20,000
|0
|60,459
|2010
|432,591
|246,131
|0
|701,391
|2011
|489,236
|150,000
|0
|953,175
|2012
|0
|800,000
|-267,877
|1,015,725
|2013
|1,133,574
|720,000
|0
|1,429,483
|2014
|528,615
|598,594
|-220,000
|1,228,243
|2015
|793,559
|100,000
|-6,750
|1,266,885
|2016
|383,572
|317,026
|0
|1,798,892
|2017
|704,938
|1,308,041
|-408,750
|1,413,270
|2018
|0
|271,634
|0
|1,769,335
|2019
|845,061
|827,664
|0
|3,572,581
|2020
|1,823,821
|1,700,488
|0
|2,283,130
|2021
|4,442,725
|1,033,387
|0
|6,313,076
|2022
|4,556,028
|2,154,662
|0
|8,886,436
|Q1 2023
|796,190
|2,120,351
|0
|1,675,136
Q1 figures for 2023 show that Realty Income is on track to receiving $7-8 billion in financing, and investing a similar amount in acquisitions.
Clearly, Realty Income is highly dependent on financing for growth. Realty Income is not a developer, it grows by acquisition, all of which means that what shareholders are truly investing in is Realty Income's continued ability to find properties with cap rates higher than its financing costs, which is a mix of bond, note, and preferred share interest, as well as the dividend yield on its stock.
I would regard Realty Income primarily as a highly successful arbitrageur between two markets: real estate markets via industries in which it has and develops market expertise, and financial markets, particularly the equity and debt markets. Realty Income also benefits from any appreciation of its acquired properties and gradual rent increases over time.
Therefore, its continued success in its arbitrage operation will depend on its continued ability to find sufficient real estate opportunities to conduct the arbitrage with.
Financing Cost Vs. Initial Unlevered Return Of Acquisitions
Therefore, next, let's look at the historical and present cost of financing for Realty Income. Let's begin with the easy part: the dividend yield.
The dividend yield is the cost of equity financing for Realty Income. We can see that it spiked around 1996, 1998-2001, and 2008-2010. If we look again at the table before, we can see that equity financing activity was near zero for these periods.
That leaves debt financing. I will take a look at the weighted average cost of debt, by simply dividing Realty Income's interest expense by its total liabilities on its balance sheet. I will also include a column that states the initial lease cash yield of its Q1 acquisitions of each year, and then compute the margin between Realty Income's average cost of liabilities and initial lease cash yields. These data were collected from past 10-K filings.
|Total Liabilities
|Interest Expense
|Cost Of Liabilities
|Q1 Acquisition Unlevered Return
|Earned Margin
|1995
|36,218
|2,642
|7.29%
|N/A
|N/A
|1996
|79,856
|2,367
|2.96%
|11.30%
|8.34%
|1997
|143,706
|8,226
|5.72%
|10.20%
|4.48%
|1998
|309,025
|13,723
|4.44%
|10.60%
|6.16%
|1999
|370,573
|24,473
|6.60%
|10.30%
|3.70%
|2000
|419,197
|31,547
|7.53%
|10.70%
|3.17%
|2001
|331,915
|26,466
|7.97%
|11.50%
|3.53%
|2002
|357,775
|23,536
|6.58%
|11.10%
|4.52%
|2003
|532,491
|26,413
|4.96%
|10.90%
|5.94%
|2004
|528,580
|34,132
|6.46%
|9.50%
|3.04%
|2005
|931,774
|40,949
|4.39%
|8.60%
|4.21%
|2006
|970,516
|51,363
|5.29%
|8.60%
|3.31%
|2007
|1,539,260
|64,331
|4.18%
|8.40%
|4.22%
|2008
|1,439,518
|93,956
|6.53%
|8.70%
|2.17%
|2009
|1,426,778
|85,528
|5.99%
|8.70%
|2.71%
|2010
|1,688,625
|93,237
|5.52%
|9.00%
|3.48%
|2011
|2,164,535
|108,301
|5.00%
|7.90%
|2.90%
|2012
|3,030,569
|122,542
|4.04%
|9.00%
|4.96%
|2013
|4,503,083
|181,442
|4.03%
|7.90%
|3.87%
|2014
|5,371,523
|216,366
|4.03%
|7.00%
|2.97%
|2015
|5,292,046
|233,079
|4.40%
|6.90%
|2.50%
|2016
|6,365,818
|219,974
|3.46%
|6.60%
|3.14%
|2017
|6,667,458
|247,413
|3.71%
|6.60%
|2.89%
|2018
|7,139,505
|266,020
|3.73%
|6.20%
|2.47%
|2019
|8,750,638
|290,991
|3.33%
|6.70%
|3.37%
|2020
|9,722,555
|309,336
|3.18%
|6.00%
|2.82%
|2021
|18,008,102
|323,644
|1.80%
|5.30%
|3.50%
|2022
|20,829,803
|465,223
|2.23%
|5.60%
|3.37%
|2023 Q1
|21,714,100
|154,132
|2.84%
|7.00%
|4.16%
Two things stand out to me.
One: What shareholders are actually earning via Realty Income's dividend yield is close to what they would earn from a property if they invested in it by owning it outright. The dividend that Realty Income pays is somewhat close to the initial unlevered return of its leases. This may be a consequence of the market's pricing of Realty Income shares.
Two: Even though there was some noise in the figures for the late 1990s caused by Realty Income's very small relative size, the margin between Realty Income's weighted average cost of liabilities and the Q1 acquisition unlevered return is about 3%, typically within the 2-4% range.
However, Realty Income's growth poses a worry: As Realty Income grows, it becomes harder and harder to find the highest-yielding properties within its industries of its existing expertise. My fear is that with rising interest rates and Realty Income's size, it will in the near future have a much harder time finding attractive properties to invest in - I have no doubt that it can acquire properties if it wants to, but they may not carry the same amount of earned margin as they did in the past.
As we will see later, Realty Income has changed its real estate focus many times over the years. Expansion into new markets (such as vertical farming) is one strategy for dealing with the gradual exhaustion of arbitrage targets due to Realty Income's size, but it is not guaranteed to work forever.
Owning Realty Income shares may be considered a proxy for owning and investing in physical real estate privately, however, the growth it had in its past may be repeated only if management can adapt to new industries and continue finding new arbitraging opportunities.
Industry Focuses & Diversification
I wanted to know about how its property mix by industry has changed over the lifetime of the company. So, I've listed out the top 10 segments of its portfolio for 2000 (around the dot com bubble), 2008 (subprime crisis), and 2022 (present). This composition analysis might give some hints about where Realty Income has extra exposure by industry:
|Year Ended 2000
|Percentage Of Rental Revenue
|Child Care
|24.7%
|Restaurants
|12.3%
|Convenience Stores
|8.4%
|Automotive Parts
|8.3%
|Automotive Service
|5.8%
|Home Furnishings
|5.8%
|Consumer Electronics
|4.9%
|Video Rental
|3.9%
|Theaters
|2.7%
|Apparel Stores
|2.4%
Realty Income ended in 2000 with a portfolio almost entirely consisting of retail and service properties, with exceptionally heavy concentration in child care, restaurants, convenience stores, and automotive service and parts.
|Year Ended 2008
|Percentage of Rental Revenue
|Restaurants
|20.8%
|Convenience Stores
|16.4%
|Automotive Services
|11.5%
|Theaters
|9.1%
|Child Care
|7.5%
|Health And Fitness
|5.7%
|Drug Stores
|4.2%
|Motor Dealerships
|3.1%
|Home Furnishings
|2.6%
|Sporting Goods
|2.3%
Realty Income ended in 2008 with a portfolio still almost entirely consisting of retail and service properties, with a different concentration than before: Restaurants, convenience stores, automotive services, and theaters, and child care accounting for 2/3 of rental revenues.
|Year Ended 2022
|Percentage of Rental Revenue
|Grocery Stores
|10.0%
|Convenience Stores
|8.6%
|Dollar Stores
|7.4%
|Restaurants - quick service
|6.0%
|Drug Stores
|5.7%
|Home Improvement
|5.6%
|Restaurants - casual dining
|5.1%
|Health And Fitness
|4.4%
|Automotive Service
|4.0%
|General Merchandise
|3.7%
Realty Income ended in 2022 with a much more diversified portfolio than in 2000 or 2008, with category percentages in its top 10 generally being smaller - still with concentration in grocery stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, and restaurants. Additionally, between 2008 and 2022 Realty Income had also started branching out into industrial properties:
|Year Ended 2022, Property Type
|Percentage of Rental Revenue
|Retail
|81.9%
|Industrial
|13.3%
|Gaming
|2.9%
|Other
|1.9%
Two developments stand out for Realty Income in the future: Its entry into the gaming sector and the vertical farming industry.
Recently, Realty Income has signed deals for properties in vertical farming, with the operator Plenty, an agreement to fund up to $1B in development opportunities. What is the opportunity here? For its space footprint, a vertical farm can be up a whopping 30x as productive as a regular farm. As vertical farming moves from research and experimental to reality, we can expect vertical farming to be a growing part of Realty Income's future business.
Realty Income's growth has a new lease on life, provided that it can continue deepening its expertise in vertical farming properties, gaming properties, and maintain its edge in its existing industries.
Conclusions
- Realty Income is dependent on share issuance as well as debt to grow, by acquiring new properties to grow with. Realty Income is effectively an arbitrageur between the real estate markets it operates in, and the equity and debt/bond markets it participates in.
- Its portfolio of properties is constantly changing, with an emphasis in the past on child care and restaurants, while it is venturing into vertical farming and European markets in the present. Time will tell if these two ventures into new industries will allow it to continue its growth.
- Realty Income delivers to the shareholder approximately the returns earned from outright ownership of retail and some industrial real estate. Realty Income's high occupancy rates translate into low stock volatility.
- I rate Realty Income as a buy investment for investors with low risk and volatility tolerance, who are aware of its strategy, and who believe that management can successfully pivot industries, as it has done several times in the past.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.