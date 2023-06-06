Lemon_tm

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is a mega-cap REIT that now has a wide and close following of investors, because of its wonderful track record of delivering dividends and returns. A $1,000 investment made in Realty Income in the year 1994 would now be worth a massive $48,700, a hypothetical 48-bagger over a 29-year investment period. That works out to a 14.6% CAGR.

Data by YCharts

I believe that given its massive size and long and vaunted history, a good question worth asking is: "Is Realty Income likely to continue delivering the same returns as it once did in the past?" This article will put together some clues and attempt to answer this question.

Realty Income is a triple net lease REIT headquartered in California. By triple net lease, we mean that the tenant pays for both rent and utilities, as well as insurance, maintenance, and taxes. This type of lease is favorable to investors because it transfers some of the risks of the occupancy of the building from the investor to the tenant. Realty Income is highly popular since it pays a monthly dividend, while most REITs and stocks generally pay a quarterly dividend.

Realty Income Investment Performance (Q1 2023 Investor Presentation)

As of the end of 2022, Realty Income owned or held interests in 12,237 properties, had an occupancy rate of 99.0%, clients in 84 different industries, and locations in the USA, UK, Spain, and Italy.

Realty Income seeks properties in markets or locations that are important to their clients where their value is similar to comparable market valuations, in particular real estate valuations that approximate replacement costs, and rent or lease payments that approximate market comparables. Realty Income looks for tenants with demonstrated economic resiliency, cash flows from multiple sources, and willingness to sign long (+10 year) leases.

Additionally, Realty Income attains industry leading occupancy levels through its underwriting and long lease terms, leading the industry consistently by a 4% margin for over 20 years:

Occupancy Rates Comparison (Q1 2023 Investor Presentation)

As a result of all of these factors, Realty Income trades with a low market beta of approximately 0.5, which means that it is only half as volatile as the overall US stock market.

Realty Income is appropriate for investors with a low risk tolerance and tolerance for volatility.

Partly because of Realty Income's popularity and partly because of its historic performance, Realty Income has traded at a premium to its tangible book value, typically a 2-3x multiple. This lets us see its first avenue for expansion: the accretive share offering.

Data by YCharts

In terms of a multiple to tangible book value, Realty Income currently trades at the lower end, suggesting that now is a good time to layer into shares.

Growth Dependent On Financing

Realty Income takes advantage of its rich stock valuation to aggressively issue shares. In fact, its market cap chart and share count charts are almost identical:

Data by YCharts

Since newly issued shares contain more capital than the old shares contain tangible book value, each successive share offering is accretive relative to its old shareholders. I've done the deep dive and tabulated its financing sources since 1993 by looking at the financial statements. Below you'll see a fairly straightforward story. As the REIT has grown, it has used massive amounts of stock offerings, note issuances, and term loans with which to acquire new properties to hold.

Thousands of Dollars Proceeds of Stock Offering (Financing) Net Proceeds Of Notes Issued & Term Loans (Financing) Proceeds of Preferred Share Offerings Net Of Redemptions (Financing) Acquisition Of Properties (Investing) 1993 0 0 0 2,510 1994 0 0 0 3,485 1995 46,630 0 0 65,890 1996 0 0 0 55,705 1997 68,707 109,152 0 140,389 1998 28,379 87,236 0 192,588 1999 0 19,499 99,679 174,056 2000 0 0 0 56,142 2001 157,041 0 0 132,291 2002 57,079 0 0 134,427 2003 110,842 246,367 0 280,587 2004 67,918 0 20,645 195,470 2005 92,659 270,266 0 417,347 2006 402,745 161,883 213,977 654,149 2007 0 544,397 0 506,360 2008 74,425 -100,000 0 194,106 2009 0 -20,000 0 60,459 2010 432,591 246,131 0 701,391 2011 489,236 150,000 0 953,175 2012 0 800,000 -267,877 1,015,725 2013 1,133,574 720,000 0 1,429,483 2014 528,615 598,594 -220,000 1,228,243 2015 793,559 100,000 -6,750 1,266,885 2016 383,572 317,026 0 1,798,892 2017 704,938 1,308,041 -408,750 1,413,270 2018 0 271,634 0 1,769,335 2019 845,061 827,664 0 3,572,581 2020 1,823,821 1,700,488 0 2,283,130 2021 4,442,725 1,033,387 0 6,313,076 2022 4,556,028 2,154,662 0 8,886,436 Q1 2023 796,190 2,120,351 0 1,675,136 Click to enlarge

Q1 figures for 2023 show that Realty Income is on track to receiving $7-8 billion in financing, and investing a similar amount in acquisitions.

Clearly, Realty Income is highly dependent on financing for growth. Realty Income is not a developer, it grows by acquisition, all of which means that what shareholders are truly investing in is Realty Income's continued ability to find properties with cap rates higher than its financing costs, which is a mix of bond, note, and preferred share interest, as well as the dividend yield on its stock.

I would regard Realty Income primarily as a highly successful arbitrageur between two markets: real estate markets via industries in which it has and develops market expertise, and financial markets, particularly the equity and debt markets. Realty Income also benefits from any appreciation of its acquired properties and gradual rent increases over time.

Therefore, its continued success in its arbitrage operation will depend on its continued ability to find sufficient real estate opportunities to conduct the arbitrage with.

Financing Cost Vs. Initial Unlevered Return Of Acquisitions

Therefore, next, let's look at the historical and present cost of financing for Realty Income. Let's begin with the easy part: the dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

The dividend yield is the cost of equity financing for Realty Income. We can see that it spiked around 1996, 1998-2001, and 2008-2010. If we look again at the table before, we can see that equity financing activity was near zero for these periods.

That leaves debt financing. I will take a look at the weighted average cost of debt, by simply dividing Realty Income's interest expense by its total liabilities on its balance sheet. I will also include a column that states the initial lease cash yield of its Q1 acquisitions of each year, and then compute the margin between Realty Income's average cost of liabilities and initial lease cash yields. These data were collected from past 10-K filings.

Total Liabilities Interest Expense Cost Of Liabilities Q1 Acquisition Unlevered Return Earned Margin 1995 36,218 2,642 7.29% N/A N/A 1996 79,856 2,367 2.96% 11.30% 8.34% 1997 143,706 8,226 5.72% 10.20% 4.48% 1998 309,025 13,723 4.44% 10.60% 6.16% 1999 370,573 24,473 6.60% 10.30% 3.70% 2000 419,197 31,547 7.53% 10.70% 3.17% 2001 331,915 26,466 7.97% 11.50% 3.53% 2002 357,775 23,536 6.58% 11.10% 4.52% 2003 532,491 26,413 4.96% 10.90% 5.94% 2004 528,580 34,132 6.46% 9.50% 3.04% 2005 931,774 40,949 4.39% 8.60% 4.21% 2006 970,516 51,363 5.29% 8.60% 3.31% 2007 1,539,260 64,331 4.18% 8.40% 4.22% 2008 1,439,518 93,956 6.53% 8.70% 2.17% 2009 1,426,778 85,528 5.99% 8.70% 2.71% 2010 1,688,625 93,237 5.52% 9.00% 3.48% 2011 2,164,535 108,301 5.00% 7.90% 2.90% 2012 3,030,569 122,542 4.04% 9.00% 4.96% 2013 4,503,083 181,442 4.03% 7.90% 3.87% 2014 5,371,523 216,366 4.03% 7.00% 2.97% 2015 5,292,046 233,079 4.40% 6.90% 2.50% 2016 6,365,818 219,974 3.46% 6.60% 3.14% 2017 6,667,458 247,413 3.71% 6.60% 2.89% 2018 7,139,505 266,020 3.73% 6.20% 2.47% 2019 8,750,638 290,991 3.33% 6.70% 3.37% 2020 9,722,555 309,336 3.18% 6.00% 2.82% 2021 18,008,102 323,644 1.80% 5.30% 3.50% 2022 20,829,803 465,223 2.23% 5.60% 3.37% 2023 Q1 21,714,100 154,132 2.84% 7.00% 4.16% Click to enlarge

Two things stand out to me.

One: What shareholders are actually earning via Realty Income's dividend yield is close to what they would earn from a property if they invested in it by owning it outright. The dividend that Realty Income pays is somewhat close to the initial unlevered return of its leases. This may be a consequence of the market's pricing of Realty Income shares.

Two: Even though there was some noise in the figures for the late 1990s caused by Realty Income's very small relative size, the margin between Realty Income's weighted average cost of liabilities and the Q1 acquisition unlevered return is about 3%, typically within the 2-4% range.

However, Realty Income's growth poses a worry: As Realty Income grows, it becomes harder and harder to find the highest-yielding properties within its industries of its existing expertise. My fear is that with rising interest rates and Realty Income's size, it will in the near future have a much harder time finding attractive properties to invest in - I have no doubt that it can acquire properties if it wants to, but they may not carry the same amount of earned margin as they did in the past.

As we will see later, Realty Income has changed its real estate focus many times over the years. Expansion into new markets (such as vertical farming) is one strategy for dealing with the gradual exhaustion of arbitrage targets due to Realty Income's size, but it is not guaranteed to work forever.

Owning Realty Income shares may be considered a proxy for owning and investing in physical real estate privately, however, the growth it had in its past may be repeated only if management can adapt to new industries and continue finding new arbitraging opportunities.

Industry Focuses & Diversification

I wanted to know about how its property mix by industry has changed over the lifetime of the company. So, I've listed out the top 10 segments of its portfolio for 2000 (around the dot com bubble), 2008 (subprime crisis), and 2022 (present). This composition analysis might give some hints about where Realty Income has extra exposure by industry:

Year Ended 2000 Percentage Of Rental Revenue Child Care 24.7% Restaurants 12.3% Convenience Stores 8.4% Automotive Parts 8.3% Automotive Service 5.8% Home Furnishings 5.8% Consumer Electronics 4.9% Video Rental 3.9% Theaters 2.7% Apparel Stores 2.4% Click to enlarge

Realty Income ended in 2000 with a portfolio almost entirely consisting of retail and service properties, with exceptionally heavy concentration in child care, restaurants, convenience stores, and automotive service and parts.

Year Ended 2008 Percentage of Rental Revenue Restaurants 20.8% Convenience Stores 16.4% Automotive Services 11.5% Theaters 9.1% Child Care 7.5% Health And Fitness 5.7% Drug Stores 4.2% Motor Dealerships 3.1% Home Furnishings 2.6% Sporting Goods 2.3% Click to enlarge

Realty Income ended in 2008 with a portfolio still almost entirely consisting of retail and service properties, with a different concentration than before: Restaurants, convenience stores, automotive services, and theaters, and child care accounting for 2/3 of rental revenues.

Year Ended 2022 Percentage of Rental Revenue Grocery Stores 10.0% Convenience Stores 8.6% Dollar Stores 7.4% Restaurants - quick service 6.0% Drug Stores 5.7% Home Improvement 5.6% Restaurants - casual dining 5.1% Health And Fitness 4.4% Automotive Service 4.0% General Merchandise 3.7% Click to enlarge

Realty Income ended in 2022 with a much more diversified portfolio than in 2000 or 2008, with category percentages in its top 10 generally being smaller - still with concentration in grocery stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, and restaurants. Additionally, between 2008 and 2022 Realty Income had also started branching out into industrial properties:

Year Ended 2022, Property Type Percentage of Rental Revenue Retail 81.9% Industrial 13.3% Gaming 2.9% Other 1.9% Click to enlarge

Two developments stand out for Realty Income in the future: Its entry into the gaming sector and the vertical farming industry.

Recently, Realty Income has signed deals for properties in vertical farming, with the operator Plenty, an agreement to fund up to $1B in development opportunities. What is the opportunity here? For its space footprint, a vertical farm can be up a whopping 30x as productive as a regular farm. As vertical farming moves from research and experimental to reality, we can expect vertical farming to be a growing part of Realty Income's future business.

Vertical Farming Opportunity (Q1 2023 Investor Presentation)

Realty Income's growth has a new lease on life, provided that it can continue deepening its expertise in vertical farming properties, gaming properties, and maintain its edge in its existing industries.

