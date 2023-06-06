Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Realty Income: Growth May Depend On Continued Industry Pivot Successes

Jun. 06, 2023 3:12 PM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)1 Comment
Stephen Nemo profile picture
Stephen Nemo
1.4K Followers

Summary

  • Realty Income is a popular triple net lease REIT that pays a monthly dividend, attracting investors and trading at a premium to its tangible book value.
  • The company has aggressively issued shares and used massive amounts of stock offerings, note issuances, and term loans to acquire new properties since 1993.
  • Properties have wide industry diversification, with the recent entry into European markets and vertical farming.
  • The dividend yield roughly replicates the returns from buying a property outright. Multiple factors contribute to its low price volatility, with a market beta of just 0.5.
  • Realty Income is appropriate for investors with low volatility tolerance and who believe that management will be successful in its latest industry focus pivot.

Business 3d tablet virtual growth arrow financial graph on digital technology strategy background with finance data marketing chart analysis report or success investment diagram economy screen profit.

Lemon_tm

Introduction

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is a mega-cap REIT that now has a wide and close following of investors, because of its wonderful track record of delivering dividends and returns. A $1,000 investment made in Realty Income in the year 1994 would

Chart
Data by YCharts

Investment Performance

Realty Income Investment Performance (Q1 2023 Investor Presentation)

Occupancy Rates Comparison

Occupancy Rates Comparison (Q1 2023 Investor Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Vertical Farming Opportunity

Vertical Farming Opportunity (Q1 2023 Investor Presentation)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

