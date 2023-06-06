Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) Presents at William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 06, 2023 2:16 PM ETArista Networks, Inc. (ANET)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.95K Followers

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference June 6, 2023 11:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Ita Brennan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sebastien Naji - William Blair

Sebastien Naji

All right. Good morning, everyone. My name is Sebastien Naji from William Blair. I'm pleased to have Ita Brennan, CFO of Arista Networks with me. Before we begin, I'm required to inform you that a complete list of research disclosures or potential conflicts of interest, are available on our website at williamblair.com.

And with that out of the way, Ita has a little bit of a presentation.

Ita Brennan

Yes. I would also refer you to our kind of risk factors, et cetera, in the SEC filings as well. So we have a couple of slides. Just for anybody who doesn't know who we are, I will go through those pretty quickly so that we can move off to the Q&A. So Arista, for anybody who doesn't know who we are, I mean, we are a software driven networking company. We did roughly 4.3 billion in revenue last year. Market cap, depending on the day, so we're between 45 billion and 50 billion. We grew revenues last year, roughly 50%, we grew bottom line, EPS roughly 60%. So, it's a highly cash generative business model. And obviously, when we have strong growth in the business, a lot of that flows through the bottom-line and you see that bottom-line growth as well.

The company was founded in 2004. First products shipped in 2008, a big focus on cloud, what we all know to be kind of cloud data centers and supporting those customers as they were building out their cloud business models. We IPOed in 2014, and joined the S&P 500 in 2018. So very rapid progression, always with this focus on products

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.