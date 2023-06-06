Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Presents at Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 06, 2023 2:19 PM ETPalo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.95K Followers

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference June 6, 2023 11:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Nikesh Arora - Chairman and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Tal Liani - Bank of America

Tal Liani

[Call Starts Abruptly] time, and everyone knows Nikesh. So that’s -- we start high this time. I want to start with a question that everyone has on its mind when it comes to the sector, not specifically to Palo Alto. We have companies who are doing great, like our company, we have companies who are doing poorly. Even CrowdStrike that had good results, had some negatives in SentinelOne. We’ve seen what happened. Forget get the accounting, the underlying market, how is...

Nikesh Arora

So, we can forget accounting today?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tal Liani

Yes, forget accounting. Forget accounting. How is the market itself, how is demand? How is the business environment in general?

Nikesh Arora

First of all, thank you for having me here. And apologies for being a few minutes late. For the last three quarters, we’ve been saying it, we’ve been hearing it in the market, I suspect you’re hearing from every enterprise company, we have an aggressive Fed who’s driving interest rates up. I called it the revenge of the CFO. My CFO has never been happier. People are talking to him, paying attention to him. He’s been ignored for many years, when interest rates were zero. So every CFO in the world is getting the attention.

I mean, imagine enterprise often does three-year TCV deals, cost of money zero, the customer writes you a check for three years, saying this is sitting in the bank, not giving me a lot of money. Now you can make 5.5%, 6% interest. He’s not going to go write me a check for three years upfront without having a long

