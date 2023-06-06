Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Marathon Oil: Strong Headwinds Ahead

Jun. 06, 2023 3:30 PM ETMarathon Oil Corporation (MRO)
Fun Trading
Summary

  • Marathon Oil Corporation first quarter revenues were $1,680 million, down 4.2% from the same quarter a year ago and down 3.1% sequentially.
  • Production of oil equivalent was 396K Boep/d in 1Q23.
  • I recommend buying Marathon Oil stock between $22.15 and $21.5, with potential lower support at $20.7.
Part I - Introduction

Texas-based energy explorer Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) released its first-quarter 2023 results on May 3, 2023.

MRO Map Assets (MRO Presentation)

MRO 1Q23 Highlights (MRO May Presentation)

Data by YCharts

MRO 6-month Brent and NG price (Fun Trading StockCharts)

MRO Quarterly Revenues History (Fun Trading)

MRO Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

MRO Quarterly Production History (Fun Trading)

MRO Production 4Q22 versus 1Q23 (Fun Trading)

MRO 1Q23 Summary production per segment (MRO Presentation)

MRO Quarterly Price oil, NG Price History (Fun Trading)

MRO Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

MRO 2023 Guidance (MRO Presentation)

MRO TA Chart Short-Term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Fun Trading
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term MRO occasionally.

