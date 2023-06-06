Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SVB Financial Preferred And Common: Potential Value In The Wreckage

Jun. 06, 2023 3:39 PM ETSVB Financial Group (SIVBQ), SIVPQCS
CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The potential recovery of $2.2 billion of cash held by the FDIC provides the bulk of recovery to the bonds.
  • Other sources of recovery include a portfolio of securities, warrants in venture companies, the investment bank, and the asset management division.
  • NOLs (net operating losses) would also provide future value.
  • If the value pool is large enough, preferred holders can see 4x or higher returns.
  • It's possible there's value even in the common shares.
  • I do much more than just articles at Catalyst Hedge Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Urban Poverty

roman023

Update on SVB Financial Bankruptcy

SVB Financial (OTCPK:SIVBQ) the former parent of Silicon Valley Bank has been a fascinating bankruptcy situation to watch. I have stayed mostly on the sidelines since the FDIC took over the bank three months

Silicon Valley Capital Structure

Silicon Valley Bank Capital Structure (Author's Table)

My new investment group, Catalyst Hedge Investing, is live. The launch has been terrific. The chat board is live and active as is the best ideas portfolio. There are still generous introductory prices for early subscribers that will continue for the life of your subscription. Come join the fun!

This article was written by

CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
9.46K Followers
Catalyst driven short and long investments directly from hedge funds.
I am a finance executive with over 25 years of experience in the markets, nearly 20 of them as a hedge fund portfolio manager. My broad and deep experience investing in debt and equity markets using cash and derivatives gives me unique insights into markets and a focus on risk/reward and liquidity. I have degrees from Wharton and MIT and love to continue learning, whether its market related or an outside interest.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SIVBQ, SIVPQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.