Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call June 6, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kaleb Johannes - VP, IR

Sandy Cochran - President, CEO

Craig Pommells - SVP, CFO

Jen Tate - SVP, CMO

Conference Call Participants

Katherine Griffin - Bank of America

Jeff Farmer - Gordon Haskett

Dennis Geiger - UBS

Andrew Wolf - CL King

Jake Bartlett - Truist Securities

Todd Brooks - The Benchmark Company

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Cracker Barrel Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kaleb Johannes, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kaleb Johannes

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Cracker Barrel's third quarter fiscal 2023 conference call and webcast. This morning, we issued a press release announcing our third quarter results. In the press release and on the call, we'll refer to non-GAAP financial measures for the third quarter ended April 28, 2023. The non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted to exclude impairment charges, store closure costs and other noncash amortization, the asset recognized from the gains from our sale and leaseback transaction and related tax implications.

The company believes that including these items from its financial results provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the company's financial performance. This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the net income or earnings per share information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The last page of the press release includes reconciliations from the non-GAAP information to the GAAP financials.

On the call this morning, we have Cracker Barrel's President and CEO, Sandy Cochran; Senior Vice President and CFO, Craig Pommells; and Senior Vice President and CMO, Jen Tate. Sandy and Craig will provide a review

