Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Greenbrier: A New Horizon And Big EPS Growth, But Technical Risks Persist

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.69K Followers

Summary

  • The Greenbrier Companies is a hold in my view due to its strong valuation but mixed technicals and soft market situation.
  • GBX is significantly undervalued when assessing its current price-to-book ratio to the long-term average and relative P/Es.
  • Following its April Investor Day, the multi-year earnings growth appears robust.
  • However, the stock's technical situation remains uncertain, with a bearish consolidation pattern and downward-sloping 200-day moving average.

Global business logistics import export of red container truck on highway and freight train at port cargo shipping dock yard, Cargo airplane, Transportation industry concept, Depth blur effect

Tryaging

There hasn't been much chatter recently about the Dow Theory. The long-standing market relationship postulates that there's confirmation in markets when both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Dow Transports move together.

Lately, the iShares Transportation Average ETF (

Dow Theory In Action: Transports Trending Lower Versus DJIA

BofA Global Research

The Greenbrier: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

GBX: Strong Valuation Grades

Seeking Alpha

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

GBX: Massive Earnings-Related Stock Price Reactions

ORATS

GBX: Bearish Consolidation

StockCharts.com

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.69K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.