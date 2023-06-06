Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Presents at Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 06, 2023 2:53 PM ETDell Technologies Inc. (DELL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.95K Followers

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference Call June 6, 2023 12:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Sam Burd - President of CSG

Conference Call Participants

Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America

Wamsi Mohan

Hi, everyone. Thank you for joining us here at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference. I'm Wamsi Mohan. I cover IT/Hardware here for BofA. Delighted to have Dell with us today. We have Sam Burd, who's President of CSG. He's been in this role since 2018. Sam, thank you so much for being here. Welcome.

Sam Burd

Yes, thank you for having me, Wamsi.

Wamsi Mohan

Before we start, I need to read the Safe Harbor here on behalf of Dell. So, Dell Technologies statements that relate to future results and events are forward-looking statements based on the company's current expectations. Actual results and events could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the company's SEC filings. Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

Now, with that out of the way, Sam, we know you've been at Dell for a while. Would you mind giving a quick background and description of your role for those who've not had a chance to interact with you before?

Sam Burd

Sure. So, I lead our Client Solutions Group, $55 billion business, inside Dell, responsible for our PCs, displays, peripheral services around those products. So, my counterpart is the Infrastructure Solutions Group. And together, we're the big parts of Dell.

As you said, I've been at Dell -- joined Dell in 1999. I have worked in the U.S., in Europe and Asia for Dell in sales and marketing roles, in product leadership roles in both our PC business and our infrastructure business. Enjoyed it, passionate about the opportunity that we have and had, Wamsi, in those roles

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.