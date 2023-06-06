Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.95K Followers

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 6, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Hodges - VP, IR

Ken Hicks - Executive Chairman

Steven Lawrence - CEO

Michael Mullican - EVP, CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer & Co.

Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs

Robert Ohmes - BAML

Michael Lasser - UBS

Christopher Horvers - JP Morgan

Greg Melich - Evercore ISI

Jackie Sussman - Morgan Stanley

Kate Fitzsimons - Wells Fargo

Anthony Chukumba - Loop Capital Markets

Daniel Imbro - Stephens

Seth Basham - Wedbush Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Academy Sports and Outdoor's First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call. At this time, this call is being recorded and all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Matt Hodges, Vice President of Investor Relations for Academy Sports and Outdoor's. Matt, please go ahead.

Matt Hodges

Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining the Academy Sports and Outdoors first quarter 2023 financial results call. Participating on the call are Ken Hicks, Executive Chairman; Steve Lawrence, Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Mullican, President and acting Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, statements in today's earnings release and the comments made by management during this call may be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors identified in the earnings release and in our SEC filings.

The company undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements. Today's remarks also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in today's earnings release, which is available

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.