ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference June 6, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Hassane El-Khoury - President and Chief Executive Officer

Thad Trent - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Vivek Arya - Bank of America

Vivek Arya

Good morning, welcome back to the session. I am Vivek Arya, from the BofA Semiconductor and Semi-Cap Equipment team, really delighted and honored to have the team from ON Semi, Hassane El-Khoury, President and CEO; and Thad Trent, CFO joining us this morning. I thought we would go through some Q&A. But if you have any questions, please feel free to raise your hand and I can make sure to get you in.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Vivek Arya

So maybe, Hassane, I'm sure we'll discuss the macro and so forth, but I see that ON has been on such an interesting and unique, kind of, transformation journey over the last right, 2.5 years and since you joined. So maybe it would be helpful for the audience to listen to where do you think you are on the transformation, right aspect, and how do you look at the company over the next three to five years?

Hassane El-Khoury

Sure, so if you look at, kind of, the phases of transformation, in order for us to be able to extract and deliver value, not just shareholder value, but customer value as well. We have to focus the first few years or in the first phase on structural transformation. Because we needed to establish the company as a leader in the field and really have the operational efficiency in order to execute whatever comes next. So if you think about what we've done over the last few years, we rationalized the portfolio, we've done a lot of investments in key technologies like silicon carbides and

