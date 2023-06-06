Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 06, 2023 3:12 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference June 6, 2023 12:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Fisher - SVP

Conference Call Participants

Vivek Arya - Bank of America

Vivek Arya

I am Vivek Arya from BofA's Semiconductor Semicap equipment team. Absolutely delighted and honored to have Jeff Fisher, the Senior Vice President of Gaming at NVIDIA. And I call gaming the original gangster of acceleration at NVIDIA. So really happy to have Jeff. So what we'll do is, we'll go through a few slides that Jeff has prepared. But then, we will get into a fireside Q&A.

With that, very warm welcome, Jeff. Over to you.

Jeff Fisher

Thanks, Vivek, and thanks for having me here. I -- just to repeat, you know, I am talking about gaming. You guys may have thought this is going to be about data center and all that. But as the original gangster of NVIDIA, thank you for that. I'm here to talk about and I'm excited to talk about gaming to all of you. I don't know if you -- most of you are gamers, but I expect all of your kids are and hopefully, they're all GeForce gamers, so maybe you can carry back some of this back to your kids.

First of all, I think you're all familiar with our forward-looking statements. You can refer to our filings online to understand and read about the risks and uncertainties of our business. But that PSA is now over.

So let's talk about gaming. PC gaming is strong, and it's getting stronger. It's not the first time you guys have heard me say that. And it's still true and I still believe it. If you look at from 2019 to 2022, in spite of the tailwinds of pandemic and work from home residing, we have gained 100

