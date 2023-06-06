Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Metro: Great Pick For Difficult Macro Environment

Jun. 06, 2023 4:15 PM ETMetro Inc. (MRU:CA), MTRAF1 Comment
Off His Game profile picture
Off His Game
1.09K Followers

Summary

  • Metro is a strong investment choice in the uncertain 2023 economic environment, with 27 years of dividend increases and solid long-term growth.
  • The company has made significant efforts in modernizing its supply chain, improving operations and margins, and increasing business stability.
  • Metro stock provides stability to portfolios, with strong dividend growth and less volatility than the wider Toronto Stock Exchange.
A Metro store in Oakville, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Metro (TSX:MRU:CA) is a great choice for the uncertain 2023 economic environment for investors. The macroeconomic environment is uncertain and investors should look to safe investments after the recent increases in the index. Metro is one of the top grocers and

This article was written by

Don't let the name fool you. I have worked professionally in Finance in Canada for over 10 years helping clients achieve maximum alpha. I am focused on Canadian stocks, Technology and growth stocks. The key to long term returns are disruptive companies that change the landscape of their industry. I also focus on Mid-Cap companies with strong management and high growth to attain alpha. I buy swing positions as well for quality companies when they return to their longer term averages - combine technical setups with solid fundamentals to beat the market. Follow me to get notified on any new article posting - the market moves faster than ever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MRU:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

