Metro (TSX:MRU:CA) is a great choice for the uncertain 2023 economic environment for investors. The macroeconomic environment is uncertain and investors should look to safe investments after the recent increases in the index. Metro is one of the top grocers and pharmacy providers in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec - two of the largest and most dense in Canada. Its varied grocery offerings complement its pharmacy offering in Quebec called Jean Coutu. The stock is a long term compounder, with 27 years of dividend increases making it a classic dividend aristocrat. Combine this with strong long term growth and the stock has been great in any portfolio. The company is well positioned right now with a large portion of store in discount banners, as consumers continue to search for value in inflationary times. The stock has recently pulled back, giving a solid entry point at a market multiple. Being a low beta stock, it is something everyone should have in their portfolio to act as a stabilizer if we have any significant drawdowns. Looking into the Q2 results, you can see what makes Metro a strong investment right now.

Q2 results boosted by SSS

Metro had continued solid results in what is a tough operating environment with food inflation being seen globally. Meanwhile, the company trades at a fair valuation compared to its history, at 19x trailing earnings slightly below the average of the past four years. The company has done a great job investing in infrastructure and technology to structurally improve margins over time. As you can see above, operating margin is above 7% now from 6.25% just four years ago. Metro has done a good job growing cash generation and earnings faster than revenue. The company has solid growth in both its grocery stores and its pharmacy component. Same store sales in Q2 2023 (SSS) were up 5.8% for grocery and 7.3% for pharmacy - solid results considering one main grocery competitor had flat same store sales. Pharmacy is particularly strong in cosmetics and over the counter products at 12.2% gain per store, with a 5% gain in prescription products. Total sales in the quarter were $4554.5 million or a 6.6% overall gain year over year. The strong results in grocery are backed by 244 discount stores (Super C and Food Basics), which continue to outperform the premium stores as customers trade down for value. This has also led to strong performance from Metro's own private label brands Net earnings were $218.8 million up a solid 10.4% over the prior year Q2, with EPS up 13.4% due to continued buybacks lowering share count. The company has paid out $1.3 Billion in buybacks over the past five years, or an average of $260 million per year. This is approximately 7.8% of the current market cap, showing significant cash flow generation and returns to shareholders. This is combined with the dividend of $1.21, a yield of 1.7%, which grows every year and helps provide a solid portion of shareholder returns long term. Long term, the company is targeting 8-10% growth in EPS - which should allow the stock to continue outperforming the wider indexes over time.

Metro has made significant efforts in modernizing its supply chain since 2017, with new Fresh and Frozen distribution centers (DC). The company is paying approximately $800 million in capex this year to fund these long term projects and improve operations. The Frozen distribution center in the Toronto area has 95% of products shipped through it for Ontario, reducing the need for labor and improving product availability. Metro has a large advantage with its stores located in Ontario and Quebec, rather than all over the country giving it lower costs to transport product. This allows them to keep product in stock better and achieve fresher product as well as increase margins. They have a new dual fresh and frozen DC opening in Quebec in Q3 which should improve margins further with the full modernization effort done by fiscal 2025. Fiscal 2025 is the same period when investments will slow down and earnings growth will strengthen as the full benefits are realized. This will also make the supply chain more resilient and less prone to major issues, increasing overall business stability.

Shares are a buy

Metro stock is a great choice for the short term, as even though the company is experiencing food inflation pressure, it is still able to grow EPS. The company has invested well in the past five years, improving its operations, which has led to strong margin growth. This will be muted in the short term due to food inflation, but long term Metro should outperform the wider Toronto Stock Exchange. Strong dividend growth of 19% compounded over its history has led to significant growth for investors looking for a buy and hold company. The stock is less volatile than the TSX as well, trading at a Beta of 0.02 showing little correlation to the wider market of late. In a black swan event, all stocks suffer, but Metro would provide significant stability to your portfolio. In the low $70 or high $60 range, Metro is a great purchase for long term and a solid stabilizer in the short term for all portfolios.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.