NewtekOne: Critical Look At The Entity's First Quarter

Jun. 07, 2023 7:00 AM ETNewtekOne Inc. (NEWT)IAT
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NewtekOne Inc.'s unique business model once earned it the highest premium to net asset value of any business development company.
  • It also grew its distribution quicker than any BDC I've covered.
  • But that all changed when the firm announced intentions to convert to a bank.
  • For those that understood Newtek well, it made sense. For those that didn't, or preferred BDC levels of income, it was a negative.
  • Newtek has gone from an income investor's darling to an outcast. But is that justified? Let's review Newtek's first quarter as a bank to find out.
sherlock holmes silhouette

OSTILL

This article was published at iREIT™ on Alpha on Sunday June 4, 2023. This article was cowritten by Williams Equity Research.

Many Moving Parts

In our January article, I noted NewtekOne Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) had just

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha

A screenshot of a certificate Description automatically generated with low confidence

NewtekOne

A screenshot of a website Description automatically generated with low confidence

NewtekOne

A screenshot of a screen Description automatically generated with low confidence

NerdWallet.com

A picture containing text, screenshot, number, font Description automatically generated

NewtekOne Q1 2023 Earnings Release

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, line Description automatically generated

NewtekOne Q1 2023 Earnings Release

A picture containing text, screenshot, line, number Description automatically generated

SEC.gov NEWT 10-K

A screenshot of a spreadsheet Description automatically generated with medium confidence

SEC.gov NEWT 10-K

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, number Description automatically generated

NewtekOne Q1 2023 Earnings Release

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, line Description automatically generated

NewtekOne Q1 2023 Earnings Release

A picture containing text, screenshot, plot, diagram Description automatically generated

Yahoo Finance

FAST Graphs

FAST Graphs

I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEWT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

WER has a beneficial position in the shares of NEWT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

