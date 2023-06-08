Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
It's The Best Time In 23 Years To Buy 9% Yielding British American

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • British American Tobacco p.l.c. offers a 9% yield and represents a generational buying opportunity with a potential for close to 300% returns in the next six years.
  • The recent 11% decline is likely due to AI-tech mania, just like the dot-com bubble that caused BTI to crash from 1997 to 2000.
  • The last time BTI was this undervalued, it delivered 2900% returns over the next 16 years.
  • British American Tobacco's fundamentals remain solid, with a strong balance sheet, a CEO who is a 31-year company veteran, and a 6% to 7% growth outlook, while the stock is priced for -3.6% growth.
  • It's the best time in 23 years to buy this Buffett-style anti-bubble "fat pitch" global aristocrat.
Money Printing 100 US Dollar Banknotes

Nerthuz

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Tuesday, June 6th.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

When markets go crazy, life-changing opportunities can occur. I'm talking rich retirement-making blue-chips buys.

The kinds of investments that you tell your kids and grandkids about.

x

Ycharts

x

Wide Moat Research

x

Charlie Bilello

x

Ycharts

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

BTI investor relations

x

FactSet Research Terminal

x

FactSet Research Terminal

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Dividends Per $1000 initial investment, in USD (Portfolio Visualizer Premium )

x

BTI

x

BTI

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

BTI

x

BTI

x

Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
104.88K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

