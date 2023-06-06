Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
'Watch Out!' Saudis Make Good On Supply Cut Threat, But The Market Is Betting Against OPEC

Jun. 06, 2023 5:32 PM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM), SP500, DJICOP, CVX, OXY, SIVBQ, SIVPQ, XOM, ZM, DBE, JJE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX
Logan Kane
Summary

  • Over the weekend, Saudi Arabia announced voluntary cuts of 1 million barrels per day for a month in an attempt to raise oil prices.
  • This comes after previous OPEC+ cuts in March.
  • US oil consumption is declining due to factors such as increased energy efficiency, work-from-home, and electric vehicle adoption. This is causing uncertainty in the oil market.
  • The outlook for oil stocks depends on competing narratives of oil demand growth and supply, including the impact of renewable energy investments.
  • The two wildcards for the oil market are China and whether the US economy enters a recession.
OPEC Conference In Austria

Pavel Horejsi/Getty Images News

I don’t have to show my cards, I’m not a poker player … but I would just tell them, watch out.”

-Saudi Oil Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

OPEC+ members gathered over the weekend in Vienna, Austria. There, the cartel agreed to stick

This article was written by

Logan Kane
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. Paywalled articles are available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

