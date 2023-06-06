Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AI: Yeah, There's A New ETF For That, Casting Doubts On CHAT

Summary

  • The Generative AI ETF focuses on generative artificial intelligence technology, with a portfolio consisting of companies pioneering the rapidly growing field.
  • I give the ETF a sell rating due to its high expense ratio and concerns about a near-term peak in AI froth, as well as seasonal weakness in June.
  • Investors seeking AI exposure may consider a more diversified portfolio with lower costs, such as a mix of QQQ, XLK, and SMH along with owning individual equities outright.

Silhouette of a man interacting with virtual computer graphics

We Are

Artificial Intelligence and even ChatGPT have become household terms. We are all enthralled by the power of AI and what the future of work, and indeed life, will look like in the months, years, and decades to come. Awe was underscored earlier this week

Main Street Enamoured by AI and ChatGPT: Google Search Trends

Google

Major AI Enterprise Software TAM

Roundhill

ChatGPT Rockets In Popularity and Global Usage

Roundhill

AI: The Talk of the Town And the Street

FactSet

Comm Services, Info Tech Most Giddy on Gen. AI

Goldman Sachs

Replacement in Legal and Administrative Fields, Little Effect in Manual and Outdoor Jobs, and Productivity-Enhancement Everywhere Else - Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs

CHAT: Big-Cap Dominated Top 10 Holdings

Roundhill

CHAT: Global Diversification, Yet Concentrated, High Cost

Roundhill

