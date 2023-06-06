Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 06, 2023 5:05 PM ETFortinet, Inc. (FTNT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.96K Followers

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference June 6, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Keith Jensen - Chief Financial Officer

John Maddison - Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Products

Conference Call Participants

Tal Liani - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Tal Liani

[Starts Abruptly] Snowflakes that things are slowing down. We've seen Sentinel, we've seen CrowdStrike that had some negative comments. Some companies are reporting great numbers, some companies are reporting some weaknesses. How do you think is the environment? What do you see the environment? Number one. And then how -- what are the components of your success, meaning you grew products 35%. You grew the services 30%. What are the components of this success?

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Keith Jensen

Yes. I'll talk about just the numbers a little bit and John can give a lot more color on it, I think. I think that we've shown the ability to be a consolidator, both in terms of market share as well as product offerings, and that's given us an advantage in the current environment.

As you look at Q1 specifically, I would add to that, as we've communicated previously that we saw some drawdown in the backlog that provided some tailwind to it as well. I think we saw a healthy degree of competitive displacements and opportunities. I think in a bit of a surprise, I think the SMB held up very, very well in the first quarter. And Europe held up very, very well in the first quarter. And I think when you look at those types of data points, what that really to me is affirmation that cybersecurity is not a discretionary spending item. It's a must-have. And it doesn't matter what's happening in terms of the country next door being at war or what industry you're in or what have you, you

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.