Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Presents at Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 06, 2023 5:47 PM ETAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference June 6, 2023 2:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Dan McNamara - Senior VP & GM of Server Business Unit

Conference Call Participants

Vivek Arya - Bank of America

Vivek Arya

Vivek Arya from BFA's Semiconductor Semicap Equipment Research team. I'm absolutely delighted to have Dan McNamara, Senior Vice President and General Manager of AMD's server business. And we will go through a list of Q&A that I've prepared. But if you have any questions, please feel free to raise your hand, and I'll be sure to get you in.

So a very warm welcome to you, Dan. Really appreciate you taking some time to chat with.

Dan McNamara

Thank you, Vivek. Very happy to be here, and thanks, everyone, for joining this session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Vivek Arya

Excellent. So I guess you are in the thick of it. So maybe let's just start with the state of the union in terms of the overall demand environment, cloud versus enterprise. What are you seeing right now versus what the assumptions were, say, at the start of the year?

Dan McNamara

Yeah. So in the overall data center, what we're seeing is a mixed demand profile. In the cloud, there's definitely some inventory and different optimizations depending on the different cloud provider. And then in the enterprise is clearly still a bit of macro concerns overall and a lot of cost optimization going on. So that's kind of the overall view we have.

And where we're focused, though, is to get in these periods get very, very focused on our customers and continuously drive with them in terms of what we're doing from a product portfolio standpoint, Our goal is to be the most strategic supplier to the largest data centers in

