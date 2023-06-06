Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) CEO Debra Cafaro presents at The Nareit REITweek 2023 Investor Conference Call (Transcript)

Jun. 06, 2023 6:00 PM ETVentas, Inc. (VTR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.96K Followers

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) The Nareit REITweek 2023 Investor Conference Call June 6, 2023 2:15 PM ET

Company Participants

BJ Grant - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Debra Cafaro - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Justin Hutchens - Executive Vice President, Senior Housing and Chief Investment Officer

Bob Probst - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jon Peterson - Jefferies

Jon Peterson

Alright, we'll start a few seconds early. I think that's okay. Thanks everybody for being with us. My name is Jon Peterson. I am a Research Analyst at Jefferies. I lead up our REIT research team. Really happy to have the Ventas team here with us today. One of my favorite healthcare REIT stocks right now. BJ asked me to maybe summarize my thesis. I was thinking about how to boil it down as quickly as I could. A lot of post-⁠pandemic recovery in senior housing. So one of the strongest growth subsectors in the REIT space right now. And an attractive valuation. And I'll just leave it at that and let them speak for themselves. So, Debbie, why don't I hand it over to you, for you to give us the overview.

Debra Cafaro

Good afternoon, everyone. It's a pleasure to be here with you today. I'm Debra Cafaro, Chairman and CEO of Ventas. I'm joined by Justin Hutchens, Bob Probst and BJ Grant. And I'll start with a few remarks and then we'll touch on some of the specific verticals that are of interest we know are of interest to our investors.

So Ventas, of course, is the leading S&P 500 REIT. Our portfolio, which is about a $32 billion valuation, is really unified by serving a large and growing aging demographic. We have the demand and that demand is right at our doorstep that we can talk about the

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.