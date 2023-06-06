Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Presents at Nareit's REITweek 2023 Investor Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 06, 2023 6:38 PM ETCrown Castle Inc. (CCI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.96K Followers

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Nareit’s REITweek 2023 Investor Conference June 6, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Schlanger - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Rollins - Citigroup

Michael Rollins

Well, good afternoon, and welcome to our discussion with Crown Castle. I'm Mike Rollins, and I cover the communications services and infrastructure stocks for Citi Research. We have disclosures available at the back of the room. They're over there, if you'd like to read them. I also have a copy up here. And for your convenience, they're also, if you're web-streaming, they should be available on the site. And if you're unable to access the link for any reason or you'd like an electronic copy, please e-mail me at michael.rollins@citi.com. So with those housekeeping details out of the way, I'd like to welcome Crown Castle's CFO, Dan Schlanger. Dan, thanks for the opportunity to host this discussion with you today.

Daniel Schlanger

Yes. Thanks for doing it, Mike, and it's good to see everybody.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Michael Rollins

Well, to get us started, how is the Crown team feeling about the company's assets and strategy to create shareholder value? And on each of these categories, should investors expect more of the same or some adjustments over the next 12 months?

Daniel Schlanger

We feel good. I hope those companies feel good about their ability and their strategy and ability to make money. But our goal over time is to grow our dividends per share by offering to our customers, who largely are the wireless carriers in the U.S., a lowest cost solution to building out a network. So our business, much like any shared infrastructure model, is to own a piece of infrastructure and lease it out to various customers who each pay less because we're sharing the economics among many customers, many tenants. And

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.