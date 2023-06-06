Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) Presents at Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 06, 2023 7:13 PM ETFastly, Inc. (FSLY)
Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference Call June 6, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ron Kisling - Chief Financial Officer

Vern Essi - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Ho - William Blair & Company

Jonathan Ho

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our Growth Stock Conference in today's session with Fastly. My name is Jonathan Ho, and I'm the cybersecurity analyst for William Blair & Company.

Our speakers today are CFO of the company, Ron Kisling, and Vern Essi, who's the Head of Investor Relations.

Before we begin, I'm required to inform you that a complete list of disclosures is available at our website as well as conflicts of interest at www.williamblair.com.

With that, I'll hand it over to Ron just to -- maybe give us a little bit of an overview of Fastly and a little bit of a level set session. Thank you.

Ron Kisling

Thanks. So, Fastly -- at Fastly, we're really focused on the user experience, and we do that through our edge cloud platform that delivers content, security, as well as compute capabilities on a single platform to the user. And the platform automatically caches and purges data so that the right data is there so that users get low latency, fast performance, as well as personalized experiences from their compute capability, all to enable fast, safe, and engaging experiences, which is what companies want with their consumers is an engaging experience.

Our security portfolio includes the components that you would see for web application, a firewall -- our web application firewall, which we acquired from Signal Sciences, rated top product by Gartner. It's a leader in the market space. And its accuracy is so high that over 90% of the customers run the firewall in blocking mode. Our second component of this web

