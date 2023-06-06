Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

UiPath Inc. (PATH) Management Presents at Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 06, 2023 7:15 PM ETUiPath Inc. (PATH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.96K Followers

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference Transcript June 6, 2023 3:10 PM ET

Executives

Ashim Gupta - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Mark Marcon - Baird

Mark Marcon

Good afternoon, everybody. My name is Mark Marcon. I follow human capital technology and solutions for Baird. Our next presenting company is UiPath, one of the absolute leading companies within the fast-growing RPA space. We are extremely pleased to have Ashim Gupta here with us, the CFO. Ashim is going to run through a small presentation, give an introduction to the company and then we will get into a fireside chat.

Ashim Gupta

Awesome. And let me jump up into it. So, first of all, thanks everybody for having me today. So a quick 20 seconds background on me. I am lifelong person at GE for a long time, 19 years. I was the CFO and then I became the CIO for finance and shared services. It was a 20,000-person shared services arm and that’s where I came across UiPath.

They were one of my vendors and I had a pretty big portfolio and they were the highest returning, highest ROI. And frankly, the one that was the most empowering to our employees for process improvements and so I fell in love with it and I joined the company in 2018 as customer success. And then I got into the finance role and have been there ever since in terms of leading the company through the public piece.

I -- when I was -- when I joined UiPath, it was an RPA company and it was less than around -- less than $40 million. This was like 2017, late 2017, early 2018. We are now crossed $1.4 billion -- we are guiding to cross $1.4 billion of ARR.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.