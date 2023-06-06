FinkAvenue

Investment Thesis

I upgrade my rating on Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) from Hold to Buy and update my revenue and EPS estimates following the company’s 1Q23 results which beat its previous guidance and that of Wall Street analysts, resulting in an improved FY23 outlook. Lululemon once again impressed with its Q1 results, defying expectations of a slowdown in the fashion and apparel industry, driven by impressive growth in international markets, fueling long-term expectations.

Lululemon is my top pick in the apparel industry as the company sets itself apart from the competition by positioning itself as an “affordable luxury brand” and by focusing on its community-based model and superior and innovative fabrics that allow for premium pricing and loyal customer base. Through this higher pricing, the company is less sensitive to an economic slowdown and generates industry-leading margins.

Through its completely different approach, Lululemon has been able to build a strong brand over the last two decades in the woman’s apparel category, primarily on the North American continent. Today, the company is trying to extend its reach to other markets and regions through its power of three 2x growth strategy that focuses on growing its product offering into the men’s category and shoes industry, as well as expanding its international reach with a particular focus on China as the largest apparel market. The company has shown that it is very capable of executing its growth strategies in the past, so there is no reason to doubt management this time.

The latest quarterly results show that with China now fully reopened, international growth is really taking off, boosting its long-term growth expectations. Combined with a resilient performance in the North American region, Lululemon remains a standout in a struggling industry. Also, with growth expectations through 2026 in the mid-double digits, the company has a strong growth outlook. It looks set to outperform its own goals and deliver impressive returns to shareholders.

In this article, I will take you through the latest developments and financial results and update my estimates and view on the company accordingly.

Lululemon continues to impress with Q1 results

The last few weeks have been full of news articles predicting a further slowdown in consumer spending to hit the fashion and apparel industries, possibly resulting in a growth stagnation and an increasingly challenging environment. And while this is not overly surprising considering the macroeconomic issues, prior to the Lululemon earnings release, the share prices of leading brands in the apparel, accessories, and luxury goods industry had been trending down quite significantly, with Nike (NKE) down close to 20% over the last month, fashion conglomerate LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY) down close to 10%, and Lululemon down 14%.

Yet, despite this expected slowdown in retail spending and the impact this has on this particular industry, Lululemon delivered stellar quarterly results beating both top and bottom-line Wall Street estimates, as well as my own estimates, as the company continues to show resilient growth, making it a standout in a struggling industry, driven by its ultimate “affordable luxury” positioning and impressive brand strength. To illustrate this, in Q1, the company saw overall traffic consisting of both online and in-store visits grow by 30% YoY, showing impressive demand for its products.

Lululemon continues to be one of the most exciting companies in the apparel industry due to its completely different approach compared to its competitors. Lululemon's management is fully focused on its community-based model and superior and innovative fabrics. Through this completely different approach, the company can set itself apart from the competition, driving a much stronger relationship with its customers, and manufacturing original products.

Part of this strategy is the companies positioning as an “affordable luxury brand,” as this places it above the likes of Nike and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) in quality but below the more luxury brands in pricing. This means the company is more focused on the middle-class to upper classes in society due to the higher pricing, making it more resilient in an economic downturn and driving impressive margins. Yet, for this higher price tag, people get superior fabrics and high-quality products. The fabrics are truly impressive and I can personally confirm that I will not easily switch back to apparel from Nike or adidas again.

Moving to its results, revenue was up 24% YoY, which is impressive as the demand environment does not reflect similar growth. The fact that Lululemon can still report this kind of growth perfectly illustrates its brand strength, excellent execution, and growth runway. Revenue in Q1 was $2 billion and beat analyst expectations by a mere $80 million while also beating my expectations by $60 million.

A focus on International growth and growth in the men’s category

Top-line growth was driven by a strong performance in international sales as these were up 60% YoY, accelerating from 39% in 4Q22. Growth from China was especially strong, with this region recording 79% growth YoY, obviously driven by increased traffic following the full reopening of the economy. The growth opportunity for Lululemon in the largest apparel market in the world is still huge and I believe we will see continued impressive growth from China over the next several quarters.

Lululemon continues to be focused on international expansion as part of its growth strategy called the Power of Three x2, which aims to quadruple international revenues again by 2026 compared to 2021. To achieve this, the company plans to open many new stores in global markets with 30 to 35 stores this year alone. The company looks well underway to achieve this goal.

With international revenue in 2022 accounting for only 16% of revenue, there clearly is a long runway of growth ahead, which fuels the bull case for Lululemon. Meanwhile, the North American continent continues to be the largest revenue generator for Lululemon, accounting for 84% of revenue in 2022, and saw a resilient performance in Q1 as the region recorded 17% YoY growth.

Looking at the individual categories, growth in the men’s category saw a meaningful slowdown from the previous quarter as revenue growth came in at 17% from 26% in 4Q22, as opposed to a much more resilient performance in the more prominent women’s category which grew by 22%, down from 24% in 4Q22. The weak demand environment most likely drove this significant slowdown in the men’s category as the Lululemon brand is still gaining strength in the men’s apparel industry. The current slowdown, as opposed to the more resilient performance in women’s, simply reflects the company’s weaker moat in this specific apparel category.

The company has historically been much more focused on serving the women’s apparel market. However, it is now increasingly expanding into new markets like men’s, where it still has a lot of ground to gain. Yet, in this challenging macroeconomic environment, the company does not have a moat in men’s as strong as it has in the women’s apparel industry. Therefore, I expect Lululemon to keep struggling to grow revenues from the men’s category in a weak demand environment, but this to rebound once demand returns, which should ensure it outpaces growth in the women’s category again.

Still, it will be crucial to keep a close eye on this, as I do believe that growing its moat in men’s apparel is essential to the long-term growth thesis, as well as to the companies Power of Three 2x growth strategy which aims to double revenue from the men’s category by FY26. Meanwhile, growth in the women’s category was impressive as the company’s new spring collection did really well, especially in women’s bottoms. Also, as Lululemon has a loyal customer base and a strong brand name in this apparel vertical, growth is much more resilient. Of course, this strong brand name should also allow it to massively grow men’s revenues in due time.

Lululemon’s margin profile remains impressive

Moving to the bottom line, the gross profit came in at $1.15 billion as the gross margin in Q1 was 57.7%, up from 53.9% in 1Q22, driven predominantly by lower airfreight pricing and an improved regional mix. Markdowns were flat YoY. Lululemon’s margin profile continues to be very impressive as its gross margin is significantly above the sector average of around 35%, even outperforming industry giant Nike. As a result of the improved margins, EPS was up 54% YoY to $2.28 per share, topping the Wall Street consensus by a significant $0.29.

Finally, as for all retailers, we need to discuss inventory levels for Lululemon and these were up 24% YoY, in line with sales growth and totaling $1.58 billion. Overall, these are still acceptable inventory levels. Management predicts 20% growth by the end of Q2 and to remain roughly in line with sales growth for the remainder of the year.

Outlook & LULU stock valuation

After a strong Q1 performance from Lululemon with revenue growth of 24%, Lululemon now guides for revenue of between $2.14 billion to $2.17 billion, representing YoY growth of 15% to 16%, showing quite a slowdown, yet still resilient expected results considering the uncertainties in the macro environment. This is also slightly above the Wall Street consensus prior to the earnings release.

The gross margin in Q2 is expected to be around 58.6%, putting it above the Q1 gross margin and 210 basis points above the 2Q22 gross margin, representing further margin improvement as airfreight expenses fall further. This should result in EPS in the range of $2.47 to $2.52, up approximately 13.5% at the midpoint.

Following this guidance, Lululemon also positively upgraded its FY23 outlook and now expects to report revenue in the range of $9.44 billion to $9.51 billion (from a previous $9.3 billion to $9.41 billion), representing growth of 16% to 17%. In addition, the gross margin is expected to increase between 180 to 200 basis points from the previous year, putting it around 57.3% at the midpoint. Following the higher revenue and gross margin expectations, Lululemon also upgraded its EPS guidance and now expects this to be in the range of $11.74 to $11.94 (from a previous $11.50 to $11.72), representing a growth rate of 17.5% at the midpoint, which is slightly above the expected revenue growth and shows a meaningful improvement from the previous EPS guidance.

Following this upgraded outlook and impressive Q1 performance, I updated my FY23 and long-term estimate and now arrive at the following expectations until FY26.

Lululemon outlook through FY26 (Daan Rijnberk)

(Q2 estimate: revenue of $2.17 billion and EPS of $2.55)

Shortly explaining these estimates, I now expect Lululemon to report revenue of $9.48 billion and EPS of $11.93 for FY23, which are both on the high end of guidance by management. I expect Lululemon to report better-than-anticipated results in the second half of the year, driven by slightly improved demand and continued growth in international markets, primarily driven by growth in China. I do project the men’s category to underperform compared to women’s for at least the next two quarters. Overall, I continue to view Lululemon as a standout performer in the apparel industry driven by its excellent strategic choices, solid growth strategy, the long runway of growth ahead, and impressive brand moat. I expect these factors to keep driving meaningful revenue growth in the following years as well, as reflected in my expectations. Again, growth in international markets will be a key growth driver, as well as further product expansion into men’s and shoes. EPS is expected to outgrow revenue growth, driven by further margin improvements and share buybacks to put its cash to work. Moreover, as Lululemon continues to outperform estimates, I also see more upside in these expectations as well.

Moving to the valuation, LULU stock is down 1% since my last article on the company three months ago (hold rating), despite an 11% share price jump after the Q1 results were released last week. Meanwhile, my EPS expectations for the current fiscal year have increased slightly, bringing down its forward P/E from a previous 32x to 30x today. While this is still quite a rich valuation, the long-term expectations for Lululemon have improved over recent months with the company illustrating its potential in international markets, especially in China. Therefore, I continue to believe a 30x forward P/E is fair for a high-quality business like Lululemon with long-term growth expectations in the double digits. This means shares are currently trading around fair value and based on my FY24 EPS estimate, I calculate a target price of $412, up from a previous $403 and leaving an upside of approximately 15%. (Please note, this target price is solely based on its forward P/E and is only for indicative purposes.)

For comparison, 32 Wall Street analysts currently maintain a price target of $401, up from a previous $377, combined with a buy rating.

Conclusion

Lululemon has once again impressed with its Q1 results, defying expectations of a slowdown in the fashion and apparel industry, which even led to an improved full-year outlook. Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, the company has shown resilient growth primarily driven by international expansion, a rebound of growth in China, and a resilient performance in the North American region. Lululemon's unique approach, focusing on its community-based model and innovative fabrics, sets it apart from competitors and allows for stronger customer relationships and original product offerings, benefiting its brand strength.

Looking ahead, I project Lululemon to maintain its double-digit growth rate through FY26 which combined with its industry-leading margins, justifies its premium valuation. With shares trading at 30x FY23 EPS, I believe these are trading around fair value and offer decent value to investors. With a 15% upside to my upgraded price target, I believe shares are attractively valued today.

Therefore, I upgrade my rating from a hold to a buy, following an improvement in the company's long-term positioning and growth expectations, while the share price has maintained largely flat since my last coverage of the company.