Lululemon: Another Impressive Performance Driven By International Expansion

Jun. 06, 2023 8:42 PM ETLululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)
Daan Rijnberk
Summary

  • Lululemon's Q1 results beat expectations, showing resilient growth driven by international expansion and a rebound in China.
  • The company's unique approach, focusing on community-based model and innovative fabrics, sets it apart from competitors and strengthens its brand.
  • I expect international expansion and the company's efforts in the men's apparel industry to drive meaningful growth through FY26.
  • With an improved long-term outlook and a flat share price since my previous coverage of the company, the risk-reward profile has improved and I therefore upgrade my rating from hold to buy.

Investment Thesis

I upgrade my rating on Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) from Hold to Buy and update my revenue and EPS estimates following the company’s 1Q23 results which beat its previous guidance and that of Wall

Afbeelding met tekst, schermopname, Lettertype, nummer Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Lululemon outlook through FY26 (Daan Rijnberk)

Daan Rijnberk
Long-term oriented investor focused on finding the best investment opportunities on both European and US stock markets. I discuss a wide range of companies and industries including both growth and value to ensure a well-diversified portfolio. My focus will not be on quick gains, but on long-term financial growth. My strategy is to buy-and-hold for as long as my investment thesis is intact. Therefore, I try to update each investment idea/stock every 3-6 months to keep my rating and thesis up-to-date. These articles are published exclusively on Seeking Alpha.(Most of my articles are a short version of a larger, in-depth (industry) research report which I write on clients' request or for personal use. For any specific requests, feel free to contact me through a personal message)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LULU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

