Anavex's Blarcamesine: Sigma-1 Receptor Agonists And Antioxidants For Alzheimer's Disease

Jun. 06, 2023 9:00 PM ETAnavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)3 Comments
Lane Simonian
Summary

  • Blarcamesine, a sigma-1 receptor agonist, may be a more effective antioxidant than Aricept and galantamine in treating Alzheimer's disease.
  • If granted accelerated approval by the FDA, Anavex's stock value is expected to rise significantly.
  • Anavex may provide the best investment opportunity and drug hope for the near long-term stabilization of mild Alzheimer's disease in those with functioning sigma-1 receptors.

Woman contemplating nature of Sweden relaxing on moss in the forest

Anastasiia Shavshyna/E+ via Getty Images

Sig-1R agonists would be ideal drug candidates for translational medicine, because the known ligands have limited side effects: their modulatory action starts only under pathological conditions… [However] Application of Sig-1R agonists alone, very probably, will not be sufficient for the

Inositol Triphosphate Pathway

Pathway in Early Alzheimer's Disease (Science Signalling)

Glutamate Excitotoxicity

Alzheimer's Disease Pathways (Frontiers in Cellular Neuroscience)

Chinese herbs and Alzheimer's Disease

Herbs plus Conventional Therapy for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease (BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine)

Lane Simonian
Retired history instructor. Alzheimer's disease researcher for the past decade.My goal is to give investors solid advice based on the mechanisms of action of Alzheimer's drugs.  This advice is informed by  a background in biology (conservation, ecology, evolution, environmental science, and biochemistry) and seventeen years of a very in depth review of the research on Alzheimer's disease.

