Investment Thesis

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) reduced the financial outlook for the second quarter and full year 2023 revenue and earnings on June 5, just one month after the Q1 earnings call on May 5, 2023.

This was not unexpected as I had given a Sell recommendation after the Q1 earnings were reported beginning of May, see - EPAM Systems: Disappointing Q1 Results And Possibly More Pain Ahead (Downgrade To Sell). Shares are down 25 percent since then.

Like in the past two quarterly earnings calls, the CEO and CFO again expressed confidence during the call on June 5 that the next quarters will see an improvement in customer demand for their digital engineering services, but again there is no hard evidence for this. They speculated that a recovery would start in the first or second quarter of 2024.

The reduced outlook means the P/E ratio for EPAM is still around 27, based on the forecasted earnings per share for 2023. So, shares are still priced for growth – although management could not provide much clarity about how and when that growth will return.

Further bad news might drive the shares down to or even below their 2022 low of around USD 175, around 10 percent lower than where they are now. Unless there is clarity or good news regarding demand improvements, I recommend waiting for a lower entry point for new investments. Still, I am changing my recommendation to Hold. A Sell recommendation does not make much sense anymore after the big drop has happened.

Reduced financial outlook for Q2 and FY 2023

EPAM now expects 2023 revenue in the range between USD 4.65 and 4.8 billion (previously USD 4.95 to 5.0 billion, so -2% YoY). Revenue in 2022 had been USD 4.825 billion. GAAP earnings per share are now expected to be between USD 7.28 to 7.68 (previously USD 8.11 to 8.31). GAAP EPS in 2022 was USD 7.09.

EPAM expects non-GAAP adjusted EPS between USD 9.80 and 10.20. The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP EPS is mostly stock based compensation. EPAM quantifies the effect to be around USD 2.46 per share or 3% of revenue. This is not huge, but substantial considering the operating margin is around 11%. Therefore, I prefer to use the GAAP number. Stock-based compensation will not go away, it is just a normal way of how EPAM rewards employees and a repeating cost (to shareholders).

EPAM revenue 2017-2023e (Source: Bellasooa Research, EPAM)

The change is driven by weakening demand from new and existing accounts. In the words of the CEO and president, Arkadiy Dobkin:

In the weeks since our Q1 earnings call, we have seen our clients become even more cautious with spending specifically in the 'build' segment of the global IT services market. After careful assessment of changes in our May and June forecast data, we have come to understand that pipeline conversions are occurring at slower rates than previously assumed and we are also seeing some reduction in the total pipeline.

In absolute terms, the outlook is not so bad. If the guidance is on target, 2023 revenue will be just slightly below the previous year, and earnings per share even a little higher YoY. The problem is the valuation. A P/E ratio around 27 means there is still an expectation of significant future growth reflected in the valuation, and shares are expensive for a company that is not growing and waiting for the market environment to improve.

That is, of course, if the forecast is correct. At least in my view, EPAM management has lost some credibility by predicting demand growth that did not materialize both when presenting the Q4 2022 results and again a quarter later when presenting the Q1 2023 results. The Q1 2023 earnings call was just a month ago on May 5.

On a smaller scale the company is still sticking to this pattern and forecasting a better second half of the year than the first half. While operating income from operations in H1 should only be between 10 and 11 percent of revenue, the forecast for the full year is for 11 to 12 percent.

Is it just the market?

EPAM management mentions the market environment as the main driver for the demand contraction. There could be other reasons too that are more company-specific.

EPAM has consistently traded a much higher P/E ratio than competitors, and the likes of Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH), Capgemini (OTCPK:CAPMF) are still significantly cheaper.

EPAM GAAP P/E ratio versus peers (Source: Seeking Alpha)

This was maybe justified when EPAM was growing 20-25% YoY. Also, EPAM is different than Cognizant, Capgemini or Accenture (NYSE:ACN) regarding its business model. EPAM does almost no IT services and legacy application maintenance work. The focus is on building new things and transforming legacy application landscapes. It also does not have a large consulting business like Accenture. EPAM has tried to move upwards from engineering to consulting and design with its EPAM Continuum brand, but when it does those things it is usually tied to an engineering engagement.

Another difference used to be the geographic distribution of its delivery locations, which very heavily tilted towards Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus. This gave EPAM a very competitive mix of good engineering talent at a low price.

Russia and Belarus are now gone. One consequence is that EPAM has become more expensive (the CFO explicitly mentioned this on the call on June 5) due to the geographic redistribution of the workforce away from Russia/Belarus/Ukraine.

The IT services market is price-sensitive. Moreover, EPAM’s contracts are overwhelmingly time & material. The ratio between time & material and fixed price has even increased over the last quarters and is now almost 90:10. Time & material made up 88.7% of revenue in Q1 2023. It had been only 85.1% two years back in Q1 2021.

So, from a client perspective, the client is buying people to get work done. They are not agnostic to delivery locations. Location determines the price, so this matters a lot. For larger organizations, which make up most of EPAM’s customers, risk is also an important factor. Ukraine is still the largest delivery location for EPAM, but I assume that for many organizations sourcing only from Ukraine is a no-go from a risk perspective at the moment.

Conclusion

When presenting the changed guidance, the EPAM CEO, Arkadiy Dobkin, was asked what makes him confident that the market contraction is only temporary. His answer was that he had seen this several times over the last two decades. Each time the market for digital engineering services went back to 10-15 percent growth rates after just one, two or three quarters, and EPAM was consistently able to outperform that market growth. He said he is confident that it will be the same this time around.

That may be so, but I think it is not assured. I am also not convinced that we will see the P/E ratios between 50 and 100 again soon, if ever.

While I do think that EPAM is a well-managed company, it concerns me somewhat that management appears passive. EPAM management does not think, or at least they do not talk about it, that they need to take specific actions and make changes to grow again. They seem to be in waiting mode until the market environment improves.

EPAM does not pay and has never paid a dividend, nor does the company do meaningful stock buybacks. So, the only the way shareholders can benefit is capital appreciation. With a P/E ratio close to 27 and unclear growth prospects, the risk/reward ratio at the moment is still unfavorable – in my view. We might see the 2022 lows of USD 175 being tested, and if growth does not materialize over the next quarters as management expects, the stock could go below that.

There might be a trading opportunity when EPAM stock bounces back, but a straight reversal from here back to growth is far from assured.