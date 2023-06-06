Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hewlett Packard: Inflation Continues To Affect Net Revenue Growth

Discount Fountain profile picture
Discount Fountain
4.36K Followers

Summary

  • Hewlett Packard's Personal Systems segment saw an 11% decrease in net revenue quarter-on-quarter and a 29% decline year-on-year.
  • The company's quick ratio dropped from 0.44 in October 2022 to 0.41 in April 2023, while the long-term debt to total assets ratio remained at 0.28.
  • Despite strong performance in 2021 and 2022, Hewlett Packard faces risks and challenges going forward.

HP Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company could continue to see pressure on growth as inflation continues to reduce PC demand.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) has recently been seeing pressure on PC sales owing

investing.com

investing.com

HP Inc. Reports Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results

HP Inc. Reports Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results

Figures sourced from historical Hewlett-Packard press releases. Heatmap generated by author using Python's seaborn library.

Figures sourced from historical Hewlett-Packard press releases. Heatmap generated by author using Python's seaborn library.

ycharts.com

ycharts.com

ycharts.com

ycharts.com

This article was written by

Discount Fountain profile picture
Discount Fountain
4.36K Followers
I am an independent investor with an interest in analyzing stocks across the consumer, finance, telecommunication, and travel sectors. As a data scientist, I also have a great interest in using data tools to better understand a company's financial position.Some examples include:- Aggregating quarterly churn and ARPU data for Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) and analysing trends over time using SQL: https://seekingalpha.com/article/4516805-deutsche-telekom-growth-potential-remains- Building a Monte Carlo simulation in Python to analyze loss ratios for Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY): https://seekingalpha.com/article/4459821-zurich-insurance-stock-solid-insurance-company-still-faces-risks- Examining ADR and RevPAR trends by brand for Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) using SQL: https://seekingalpha.com/article/4517248-hilton-worldwide-holdings-an-analysis-of-adr-and-revpar-trendsDisclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty, with no guarantee of accuracy or completeness. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty, with no guarantee of accuracy or completeness. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.