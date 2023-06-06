Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company could continue to see pressure on growth as inflation continues to reduce PC demand.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) has recently been seeing pressure on PC sales owing to inflation and a slump in demand post-pandemic.

We can see that while the HPE stock saw significant growth a couple of years back - growth has remained largely stationary since then.

investing.com

For context, Hewlett Packard derives its revenue from both the Personal Systems segment - comprising of Commercial Personal Systems and Consumer Personal Systems, as well as the Printing segment which comprises of Supplies, Commercial Printing and Consumer Printing.

Across both of these segments, Commercial Personal Systems and Supplies accounts for the majority of revenue across the Personal Systems and Printing segments respectively.

Holistically, the Personal Systems segment accounts for the majority of the company's net revenue - and as such this article will focus on performance across this segment in determining growth prospects for the company going forward.

The purpose of this article is to assess what the trajectory for Hewlett Packard could look like from here, taking recent performance into consideration.

Performance

When looking at Q2 2023 performance for Hewlett Packard, we can see that Personal Systems (which accounted for 63% of total revenue for this quarter) saw an 11% decrease in net revenue quarter-on-quarter, while the decline year-on-year was steeper at 29%.

HP Inc. Reports Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results

To analyse the net revenue performance of the Personal Systems segment in more detail - I decided to create a heatmap of quarterly revenue from Q1 2019 to Q2 2023.

We can see that while performance for 2021 and 2022 was comparatively strong as compared to other years - net revenue is down significantly on that of the previous two years:

Figures sourced from historical Hewlett-Packard press releases. Heatmap generated by author using Python's seaborn library.

Personal Systems has seen a decline in performance, as the effects of inflation have significantly reduced PC demand in the current environment - coupled with growth in work-from-home trends that we saw during the pandemic starting to plateau.

While year-on-year revenue growth is expected to remain negative for the year as a whole, the company is expecting an uptick in performance for the second-half of this year. However, with global PC shipments having declined by 30% during the January-March period to levels lower than that pre-pandemic, I take the view that performance for this year as a whole is likely to remain challenging.

From a balance sheet standpoint, Hewlett Packard's quick ratio is significantly below 1, which indicates that the company does not have sufficient liquid assets to fund its current liabilities in the short-term. The quick ratio was calculated as total current assets less inventories all over total current liabilities.

Oct 2022 Apr 2023 Total current assets 19081 17023 Inventories 7595 7221 Total current liabilities 26153 24034 Quick ratio 0.44 0.41 Click to enlarge

Source: Figures sourced from HP Inc. Press Release, Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results. Quick ratio calculated by author.

However, the company's long-term debt to total assets ratio has remained at the same level as that seen last October.

Oct 2022 Apr 2023 Long-term debt 10796 10360 Total assets 38587 36366 Long-term debt to total assets ratio 0.28 0.28 Click to enlarge

Source: Figures sourced from HP Inc. Press Release, Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results. Long-term debt to total assets ratio calculated by author.

While this ratio remains reasonable, it is also worth noting that long-term debt to total assets is up significantly from that of 0.14 in Q1 2019, when long-term debt was $4.706 billion and total assets came in at $32.49 billion.

Risks

Going forward, I take the view that the main risk to Hewlett Packard at this time remains the effects of inflation dampening demand across the Personal Systems segment going forward.

While a rebound in net revenue performance for Q3 and Q4 of this year could lead to potential upside for the stock - my view is that growth for the year as a whole is likely to remain below that of last year.

In addition, the company's balance sheet indicates that Hewlett Packard does not have sufficient liquid assets to meet its current liabilities at this time, which may give investors cause for concern if net revenue continues to fall. Long-term debt to total assets has also risen over the past few years, and a further climb in this ratio may also give investors pause.

In terms of the Printing segment, we have also seen a decline of 5% in net revenues year-on-year. Moreover, there are concerns that this segment will also remain under pressure, due to a reported decline in demand for printers as a result of increased environmental awareness on the part of customers. In addition, with the company reportedly updating its printers to only allow the use of HP-branded ink, there is also the risk that this might entice consumers to switch to other brands in future.

Valuation

When comparing Hewlett Packard to competitors on a P/E basis - we can see that the company is trading at a slightly higher ratio to that of competitors such as Dell Technologies (DELL) and Acer Inc (OTC:ACEYY), but trades significantly below that of Big Tech companies such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL).

ycharts.com

These competitors were chosen for comparison purposes given their exposure to the PC market along with the industry pressures that such companies are facing as a result. As one example, Microsoft has seen a slump in overall revenue since late last year as a result of the deterioration in the PC market. In the event that we see a recovery in this sector, Hewlett Packard could be trading at more attractive value compared to that of the Big Tech stocks and may have more room for upside given a relatively more attractive P/E ratio.

In addition, it is notable that on a five-year basis, Hewlett Packard has seen the most growth in earnings per share (normalized diluted) as compared to its peers.

ycharts.com

As such, Hewlett Packard could have scope for significant upside from here once PC demand starts to recover - as the company's strong exposure to this segment has previously lifted overall earnings as we saw during the pandemic. However, I take the overall view that inflationary pressures will continue to place pressure on the segment in the medium-term, and a recovery in the PC market may not materialise in the near future.

Conclusion and Looking Forward

To conclude, Hewlett Packard has seen pressure on PC sales as a result of inflation and a general decline in demand post-pandemic. While this business has scope for recovery over the longer-term, I take the view that growth will remain modest for this year.

Additionally, the Printers segment could also continue to see pressure going forward. Given Hewlett Packard's strong exposure to both Personal Systems and Printers - inflationary pressures are likely to continue to place pressure on demand across these segments.

My overall view is that Hewlett Packard could see a rebound in upside upon recovery in demand across these two sectors - given its P/E ratio along with its strong record of earnings increases over the past five years. However, given the pressures that its businesses have been facing, I do not see a rebound as being likely in the current environment.