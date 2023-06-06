Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Target Hospitality: Hitting The Center Of Success

Jun. 06, 2023 9:35 PM ETTarget Hospitality Corp. (TH)
Investigating The Stock Market profile picture
Investigating The Stock Market
941 Followers

Summary

  • Target Hospitality Corp. shows solid performance and a well-grounded financial positioning.
  • The company's expansion and focus on the government and HFS-South segments, along with strategic pricing, contribute to its growth and resilience amidst market volatility.
  • Market opportunities continue to outweigh market risks as recession fears ebb.
  • Target Hospitality's stock price remains undervalued, with a potential 35% upside in the next 12-18 months, making it a recommended buy.
Senior couple talking while arriving to lodging

FG Trade Latin/E+ via Getty Images

Target Hospitality Corporation (NASDAQ:TH) shows a solid performance amidst market volatility. Thanks to its increased reliance on the government segment, this move can be a double-edged sword, but it appears more favorable for the company. As recession fears ebb, more opportunities may be on

Full-time equity analyst/Part-time Investor. Having adequate knowledge and reliable information can help in your investment decisions. Stock market success is possible as long as one is willing to study, risk, and learn.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

