Aston Martin: A Lot Still To Prove

Retirement Pot
Summary

  • Luxury carmaker Aston Martin's sales have improved, but the company remains heavily indebted and consistently loss-making.
  • Strategic shareholders, including Mercedes-Benz, Geely, and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, have increased their stakes in the company.
  • With a history of heavy shareholder dilution and losses, I have no plans to invest.

2016 Aston Martin DB11

zavatskiy

Luxury carmaker Aston Martin (OTCPK:AMGDF) has had a short but uninspiring life as a listed company. Still, its shares have been performing better lately. They are up 1% over one year, but between November and March they more than tripled.

Aston Martin Q1 financials

company announcement

Aston Martin loss and cash outflow 5-year summary

Chart compiled by author using data from company filings

I am a private investor based in the United Kingdom and most interested in equities in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Norway.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

