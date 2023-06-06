Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
S4 Capital: Bargain Buy For The Digital Economy

Jun. 06, 2023 9:50 PM ETS4 Capital plc (SCPPF)
Summary

  • S4 Capital's share price has suffered due to delayed accounts, key man risk, uncertain digital ad market outlook, and an unproven business model.
  • The company has experienced strong business momentum and organic growth rates, with revenue surpassing £1bn for the first time in 2021.
  • Despite risks, the current share price is considered a long-term bargain, with potential for increased value through improved profitability and succession planning.

After Sir Martin Sorrell left the shell-company to global ad giant he had created in WPP (WPP) back in 2018, he went off and bought another shell company, which he promptly renamed S4 Capital (OTCPK:SCPPF

S4 Capital financials

company final results announcement

This article was written by

Retirement Pot profile picture
Retirement Pot
1.84K Followers
I am a private investor based in the United Kingdom and most interested in equities in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Norway.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCPPF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

