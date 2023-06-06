Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference Call June 6, 2023 5:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Rob Thomas - Senior Vice President, Software and Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America

Wamsi Mohan

My name is Wamsi Mohan, I cover IT hardware for BofA. Delighted to welcome IBM here today. We have Rob Thomas, SVP, Software and Chief Commercial Officer. Rob thank you so much for joining us here today.

Rob Thomas

Great to be here. Nice to see you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Wamsi Mohan

It’s super exciting to have you here because I know that you’ve been in the takeoff where all the excitement is. And so there is just a whole lot of things that we want to touch on. And unfortunately, we only have 30 minutes. But look, we have had a few opportunities actually to host you over the last several years here at our tech conference and now your roles kind of expanded. So do you want to just maybe share a couple of thoughts on your expanded role?

Rob Thomas

Sure. 2 years ago, I dug into our go-to-market. And so I’ve been in software before that and spent the last 2 years on how we’re going to modernize our go-to-market, which I think we’ve made really good progress on, but there’s always more to do. In January, I took on the software role in addition. So I spent roughly 50% of my time on software products, innovation, M&A, what we’re building, productivity, that type of thing. And the other 50% is go-to-market, working with clients, hearing what clients are doing, working with partners. So, I kind of split time between those two.

Wamsi Mohan

Excellent. So maybe just to dive right at, right, I think

