Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 06, 2023 9:09 PM ETAnalog Devices, Inc. (ADI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.96K Followers

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference June 6, 2023 4:10 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Lucarelli - VP, IR & FP&A

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah - EVP, Finance and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tore Svanberg - Stifel

Tore Svanberg

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the ADI session, or Analog Devices session, at the 2023 Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference. My name is Tore Svanberg. I'm the senior analyst covering semiconductors, with particular focus on analog and connectivity. And it's my honor to introduce ADI management this afternoon. So with us from the company, we have Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, who is Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer; and also Mike Lucarelli, who is Vice President of IR and FP&A. The format for this session is a fireside chat. But I will start asking Prashanth to just give us a two to three minute overview.

I think most people know about ADI, but there might be a few that don't know the company that well. So just a two to three minute overview, and then we'll get into the details.

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah

Yes. I can keep it shorter than that. So Analog Devices is a $12-plus billion revenue semiconductor company with a focus -- we are the premier player in analog, mixed signal and power. Global footprint, we've been in existence -- I think this is our 58th year, and we have profitability levels that even software companies dream of. Maybe I'll leave it there.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Tore Svanberg

Okay. Very good. Simple enough. So maybe I can still start a little bit higher level and then I'll dig deeper eventually, Prashanth. But we've had the presence of other -- of your peers here today. Everyone's talked about the infamous cycle that we've gone through the last few years. And I just wanted to hear

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.