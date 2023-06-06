Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
THOR Industries: Solid Q3, Resilient Business, A Sleep Well Investment?

Jun. 06, 2023 10:10 PM ETTHOR Industries, Inc. (THO)WGO, PATK
DTF Capital
Summary

  • THOR Industries faces a challenging FY2023 with decreasing revenues and backlog orders but shows promise in its European segment with increased sales and gross margin.
  • The company has a strong competitive advantage due to its scale, market leadership, and vertical integration, making it difficult for competitors to replicate its success.
  • Despite risks such as supplier dependencies and increasing leverage, THOR's undemanding valuation and resilience make it a buy recommendation for long-term investors.
Happy Asian family talking at picnic table by the camper trailer in nature

simon2579

THOR overview

THOR (NYSE:THO) was founded in 1980 and is the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), with a steady 40%+ market share in North America and 20% in Europe.

The Company manufactures a wide variety of RVs. It sells

I run Sleep Well Investments to find time-tested and anti-fragile businesses to help you avoid permanent capital losses - the first rule of investing. All businesses go through a comprehensive review, I call it a ‘sleep well investment’ checklist, to evaluate their (i) business quality, (ii) competitive position and risks, and (iii) valuation. They are given a score and a trigger (buy) price to ensure a high margin of safety.The first few write-ups are: The VAT Group - The Vaccum Valve Monopoly Shimano - The Bike Component Monopoly Floor and Decor - Future Home Improvement Monopoly Subscribe for more sleep-well investments.

