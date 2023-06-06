Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MTUM: Lacks Momentum Much Of The Time

Kurtis Hemmerling
Kurtis Hemmerling
4.99K Followers

Summary

  • The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF is not recommended due to factor decay, which refers to the length of time it takes for a stock to lose its properties.
  • Momentum has the fastest decay, with an optimal rebalance for the momentum factor at 3 months, while MTUM's rebalance frequency is 6 months.
  • Due to factor decay, MTUM should rebalance every 3 months to maintain its position in the momentum premium; it is only recommended for the first few months following rebalance.
space rocket flying in a circle creating a smoke trail.

Momentum is like a rocket ship. Be careful it doesn't come back down on you.

tiero/iStock via Getty Images

Momentum is one of the most well-studied premiums in academic literature. The basic concept is this: what out-performs continues to out-perform.

So why are we reluctant to recommend the iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)? It boils down

This article was written by

Kurtis Hemmerling profile picture
Kurtis Hemmerling
4.99K Followers
I design sophisticated investment solutions for family offices, RIAs, UHNW individuals, ETF providers and more. I am associated with the company Portfolio123 and am working with them to increase their brand awareness.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

