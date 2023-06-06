Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Big 5 Sporting Goods: The Dividend Yield Is Nearly 13%. Is It A Buy?

Jun. 06, 2023 10:37 PM ETBig 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV)
Summary

  • Big 5 Sporting Goods faces a challenged demand environment. Poor weather conditions at the start of the FY23 fiscal year compound these challenges.
  • The company also appears to be prioritizing margin preservation over increased sales. This comes at the risk of lost share in a highly competitive environment.
  • Shares have expectedly slumped on the weakened environment.
  • Positive weather trends, however, and promising data on holiday retail spending could create a surprising uplift in future periods.
  • Combined with the nearly 13% yielding dividend, BGFV has the potential to provide outsized returns to prospective investors.

Sports Equipment On Floor

AndreyPopov

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) is a traditional sporting goods company that offers a wide variety of products. Their mix includes athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a broad selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team

FY22 Form 10K - Breakout Of Percentage Of Net Sales By Category

Q1FY23 Form 10Q - Summary Of Total Net Sales By Category

FY22 Form 10K - Summary Of Geographic Footprint

YCharts - Days Inventory Outstanding Of BGFV Compared To Peers

Seeking Alpha - Profitability Metrics Of BGFV Compared To Peers

FY22 Form 10K - Partial Summary Of Cash Flow Statement

Seeking Alpha - Dividend Safety Score Of BGFV

Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

