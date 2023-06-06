Tomwang112

Thesis

About a year ago (September 9, 2022, to be exact), I published an article on Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) entitled “Is 10% Yield Too Good To Be True?”. At that time, the stock was trading at a price of $9.97 per share and paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, translating into an FWD yield of more than 10%. Plus, a casual look at the commonly quoted payout ratios (more on this later) would show that the dividend payouts are safe.

And the purpose of my original article was to caution investors about the high yield and point out some of the hidden warning signs – hidden from the common payout ratios. Indeed, the company had to eliminate its dividend shortly afterward. In November 2022, the company announced the elimination of its cash dividend payouts (while authorizing a $1.5M share buyback). The stock price collapsed at the same time, suffering a total loss of more than 80% as shown in the chart below (in contrast to the sector gain of 14.6%).

With such a large price drop, many investors are probably thinking about some bottom fishing here. After all, LUMN (formerly known as CenturyLink) is a leading telephone company in the U.S., providing a range of services (voice, wireless services, et al) to a sizable customer basis. It directly competes with Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T (T).

And the thesis of this article is to argue against such bottom-fishing attempts. In the remainder of this article, I will first summarize the lessons I learned (relearned) from the LUMN example. I believe these lessons are of general relevance to dividend investors. Then I will explain the following main considerations to remain pessimistic about the stock despite its large price drop. I will anchor my consideration via a direct comparison against VZ. In this case, I feel a comparison and contrast is the best way to illustrate my thesis.

I am concerned about LUMN’s outlook for both the top and bottom lines ahead. LUMN is suffering from a high leverage ratio and structural underinvestment.

Due to the lack of growth potential, the stock is actually more expensively valued than VZ in my view despite its dramatic price corrections.

The dividend lesson

A 10% dividend yield seems to hold a magic ring to dividend investors. Besides being a round and nice number, there are probably some good fundamental reasons. A high yield could signal undervaluation. And a high yield could also provide a source of funds for reinvestment and exponential growth (for example, via the famous DRIP method, dividend reinvested investment program)

However, investors chasing high yields need to be aware of the risks too. These risks include the possibility of a dividend cut, total elimination (like in LUMN’s case here), or financial trouble. In many cases (and LUMN is such a case in my view), a company’s yield is high only because it stubbornly refuses to cut payouts even though it cannot afford it already for fear of losing investors.

Of course, most dividend investors are aware of these risks and are also well-versed in the methods to identify these risks. The use of payout ratios is one such method, probably the most widely used method. And this is where the real danger comes in: these payout ratios can be misleading. What gets us into real trouble is not what we do not know. It is what we think we know but not so. For example, the next chart shows LUMN’s payout ratio (VZ’s ratios are provided for comparison purposes). Just by eyeballing the data, LUMN’s payout ratio seems to be just fine (even better than VZ’s from certain angles). The fluctuations in its earnings payout ratios could be explained away by the discrepancies between its accounting EPS and true economic earnings. And its cash payout ratio is remarkably consistent around an average of 45%, much more consistent than VZ’s.

The remainder of this article will further examine their finances and business outlook with two goals. The first goal is to illustrate how these commonly quoted payout ratios can be misleading. And the second goal is to explain why I remain pessimistic about LUMN’s outlook.

LUMN’s balance sheet is too stretched

Ultimately, what makes a dividend sustainable are strong balance and healthy profitability. I am concerned about LUMN on both fronts. I will focus on the first in this section and the next section will explain my concerns on the profitability front.

LUMN’s balance sheet is just too stretched in my view, either by horizontal or vertical comparison. By vertical comparison, its current financial conditions have deteriorated substantially in the past year as seen in the chart below (top panel). To wit, its interest coverage dropped from about 3x in 2022 to the current of only 0.11x. In the meantime, its debt-to-equity ratio soared to a multi-year peak of 7.47x.

By horizontal comparison, its balance sheet strength is just too weak compared to peers like VZ, as evidenced by the interest coverage and debt-to-equity ratio comparison. As seen, VZ’s interest coverage ratio currently stands at 8.55x, not only far above LUMN but also above its own historical average of 7.14x. In other words, Verizon has enough earnings to cover its interest payments more than 7 times over, while LUMN has trouble even covering its interest payments.

Next, we will see that a weak balance sheet, besides making the dividends less sustainable, also limits LUMN’s financial flexibility to invest in its future.

Future profitability outlook

As aforementioned, another pillar for sustainable dividend payout is sustainable (and ideally growing) profitability. For telecommunication companies like LUMN VZ, continuous investment in their capital equipment and infrastructure is key on this front. This is essential for them to stay competitive and to meet the growing demand for telecommunications services.

However, the CAPEX expenditures are very different at LUMN and VZ as seen in the charts below. LUMN has been reducing its CAPEX spending in recent years, and its CAPEX expenditures have been systematically below its total depreciation and amortization (“DA”). While in contrast, VZ has been increasing its CAPEX spending and its CAPEX expenditures have been systematically above its total DA. To wit, in the most recent quarter, Lumen's CAPEX spending was $640 million, significantly below the level from the previous quarter (over $800 M) and also below its DA of $733 M. In the past 5 years, it has been spending an average of $814 M on CAPEX while its DA has been on average $1.07 B. I view the DA as a good approximation for the maintenance CAPEX. And hence, LUMN’s CAPEX expenditures have not been even sufficient to cover the maintenance needs, let alone investing for future growth.

In contrast, VZ CAPEX spending has been increasing in recent years. For example, in 2022, Verizon's CAPEX spending was $19.3 billion, up from $17.9 billion in 2021. In the most recent quarter, VZ's CAPEX spending was $6.55 billion, significantly above its DA of $4.31 M. The company is increasing its CAPEX spending in order to invest in its 5G network and the expansion of its fiber optic network, both are what I expect as future growth areas.

Projected growth rates and valuation

Due to the lack of growth CAPEX investment, LUMN is more expensively valued than VZ despite its dramatic price corrections. The long-term growth rate of a company is determined by its return on capital employed (“ROCE”) and its reinvestment rate. For VZ, my analysis suggests that the reinvestment rate is about 10% and the ROCE is about 30%. Therefore, the long-term growth rate of VZ is about 3%. Consensus estimates seem to project a similar growth rate. And as such, you can see that its P/E is projected to decrease based on today’s price, from the current 7.35x to 7.17x on an FY3 basis. In contrast, due to the lack of growth investments, its EPS is expected to further shrink from here and as a result, its P/E will become more expensive on an FWD basis. For example, its FY2 and FY3 P/E ratios are projected to be 9.06x and 12.9x, respectively, substantially above VZ’s.

Other risks and final thoughts

Besides a weak balance sheet and lack of growth CAPEX investments, LUMN also faces a few other risks. The top risks in my mind are competition pressure and technological changes. Besides VZ, LUMN also faces competition from other telecommunications companies such as AT&T and T-Mobile. All these companies are larger than LUMN and they all invest more heavily in their networks and services, which could put pressure on LUMN's market share and profitability. The telecommunications industry is changing rapidly, with the rise of new technologies such as 5G and fiber optic internet. LUMN needs to invest in these new technologies in order to stay competitive, but its financials are quite strained now as analyzed above.

To conclude, the main goal of this article is to caution investors against the urge to bottom-fish despite LUMN’s large price correction. I do not think the dividend elimination represents the bottom of its fundamentals. I see more troubles ahead with its strained financial position and underinvestment. In terms of valuation, its P/E is higher than VZ on an FWD basis.